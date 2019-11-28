TODAY’S WORD is alleviate. Example: "To try to alleviate these stresses, local nonprofit organizations and churches often help an increased number of community members around the holidays."
THURSDAY’S WORD was purloin. It means to steal or swipe. Example: Charles went into the kitchen when no one was looking with the idea to purloin one of the turkey legs.
Parades march on
Given that Martinsville-Henry County's annual Christmas parade was a washout last Saturday -- and, man, was that a good call. It was wet out there! -- the holiday parade season officially steps off Saturday in Meadows of Dan. If you want to drive up, the parade starts at 3 p.m. at Light Bridge Road and will proceed down Jeb Stuart Highway into Meadows of Dan.
On Dec. 7 there are two parades: the Stuart Christmas Parade, at 2 p.m. in downtown Stuart, and the Ridgeway Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting, at 5 p.m.
Lest you forget the M-HC parade is now on a Sunday afternoon: Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. Same route through uptown Martinsville.
If anyone else is planning to parade, let The Stroller know.
The nose knows
The claymation production of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" will be hitting TV screens this week (maybe it already has), and it made us wonder about the voices behind that cast. Other than the venerable Burl Ives (as narrator Sam the Snowman), there were no recognizable cast members (unlike animated productions of today that tap into really big stars).
So you may be interested to know that the child-like voice of Rudolph was no child, but a Canadian woman, Billie Mae Richards, who would've been 98 years old last week. In fact, Richards was the voice of Rudolph in at least two spin-off productions: 1976's "Rudolph's Shiny New Year" and 1979's "Rudolph & Frosty's Christmas in July" (The Stroller has to admit having missed that one).
Time to reunite
If you graduated from Bassett High School in 1970, some classmates are looking for you.
The Class of ‘70 has scheduled your 50th -- don't cringe -- reunion for Sept 25-26. It will be a weekend event, with a BHS football game on Friday and a party on Saturday at ole’ John D. Bassett High School.
Class members are asked to send updated address and email to seaysthemoment@yahoo.com ASAP.
» THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade began in 1924 when employees wanted to celebrate the store's success with a parade. The parade was geared toward Christmas, but it was staged on Thanksgiving morning.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: You know Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer primarily from the song made famous by cowboy star Gene Autry (and probably thousands of other singers, including The Stroller) and likely from the animated series, but do you know how Rudolph was created?
