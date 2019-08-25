TODAY'S WORD is inimical. Example: I'm afraid putting fresh manure, and so much of it, is inimical to your fall garden.
SUNDAY'S WORD was picayune. It means petty, worthless. Example: The professor apparently couldn't be bothered with such picayune concerns as matching a tie to his shirt; his mind was on much loftier matters.
Christ in the manger
People lately have been talking about Christ in the manger, also called night-blooming cereus, because these mystical plants have been blooming. Some Christ in the manger plants only bloom once a year, and some take a few years off in between blooming. Each bloom only lasts for one night -- and it is open only in the deepest part of night.
Imogene Preston said she has had a dozen to bloom this year, and they are spectacular. In the deep of night, the many layers of white petals open to show something in the middle that is symbolic of baby Jesus's manger (hence, the name). Think of the beard on an iris -- but if the iris' petals formed a long, fluffy tunnel that gradually open up to reveal the beard cradled in the middle of them.
"We find this plant so fascinating because it looks so homely and yet produced such a beautiful bloom, which you can only see late at night for one night and then it is gone," said Patti Farmer, who has had many Christ in the manger blooms.
Smooth coneflower
Thursday The Stroller had a segment about the smooth coneflower, which resembles the purple coneflower but has skinny, dangling, pinkish-purple petals. It's on the endangered species list, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says that only 44 populations of them are known to exist.
Geneva Brody of Fisboro said that she has some smooth coneflowers in her garden; a friend gave her the seeds a couple of years ago. She intends to save them to pass them on to other gardeners, she said, but yellow finches keep eating them. However, she keeps trying.
SUNDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: Although it's still summer -- and still hot -- fall is in the air. It may be too late to plant broccoli, cabbage, Chinese cabbage, leeks or rutabaga from seed by now, but it's an ideal time to plant seedlings. You stand a fair shot at being able to harvest beets, cauliflower, cilantro, collard greens, daikon radishes, green beans, green onions, kale, kohlrabi, leaf lettuce, peas, radishes, spinach, Swiss chard and turnips before the major killing frosts, if you plant their seeds right away. Onion sets also may be planted now.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: When is the average estimated first frost of this region?