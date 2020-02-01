TODAY’S WORD is ossify. Example: The new Sunday school teacher's exciting interpretations and explanations of the Bible over time ossified into staid, predictable regurgitations.
FRIDAY’S WORD was psychosomatic. It means pertaining to disorders having mental or emotional (rather than evident physical) causes. Example: Although Beatrice’s boyfriend believed all of her complaints about sicknesses and troubles, the doctor thought her symptoms were psychosomatic.
Gardening Symposium
The Patrick County Master Gardeners' popular yearly Spring Gardening Symposium has been set for March 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead.
The topics will include identification of the elements in your garden's ecosystem, what weeds can tell you about your soil conditions and interesting plants to consider for gardens in western Virginia.
Lunch, snacks and a vendor marketplace are included. Registration costs $30 before Feb. 15 and $35 after. Registration forms are available at Reynolds Homestead; the Patrick County Extension Office and the Cultural Arts Center in Stuart.
Pink Goes Red
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters are known for wearing pink, but on Saturday, they'll switch that color for red -- in honor of the American Heart Association's fight against heart disease. The plan is to raise awareness of that deadly disease and promote life changes that will increase the quality and longevity of the lives of women around the globe.
They also have their "Pink Goes Red" annual breakfast planned for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Dutch Inn. Anyone who would like to join them is invited; just RSVP to Shawnta’ Dandridge at sdandridge@ferrum.edu.
Keep cords in order
Larry Lackey has a handy way of keeping up with extension cords. It should work with lengths of thick ribbons, too: Bundle them together, and store each bundle in a cardboard toilet-paper roll. On the outside of the roll, you can write the cord's or ribbon's length or other helpful information.
19,000 miles
Every day since June 29, 2009, Joe Williams of Martinsville has walked outdoors and kept up with his mileage. On Thursday he hit the 19,000-mile mark, and he should reach 20,000 miles by summer, his wife, Brenda, said. He's out there no matter the weather -- "He has adopted the Norwegian philosophy, 'There is no bad weather, only inappropriate clothing!'"
If for any reason he anticipates absolutely having to miss a day, she added, he makes up for it the day before -- not after.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Four-inch thick foam rubber cushions protect handbells and also are used for sudden damping (martellato).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Smithsonian is the world's largest museum, education and research complex. How many museums, research centers, zoos and libraries does it have?
