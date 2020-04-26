TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word dox. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: Her grandparents were Roman Catholic, but Gricelda became a member of the Greek Orthodox Church.
SUNDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word dorm. It means sleep and is found in English in words such as dormant, dormer, dormouse, dormilona (in English, a sensitive plant, but in Spanish, a woman who sleeps too much or overslept) and dormitory. Example: Last week Craig O'Der went to Randolph-Macon College to pick up Nick's belongings from the dormitory, just one of countless cases of college students unexpectedly home for the rest of the semester.
Whippoorwills or Chuck-will's-widow
John Reynolds of Patrick County brought up the topic of whippoorwills a few days ago. Those birds, with the distinctive call that sounds like their name, prefer hardwood or mixed forests with fields nearby. "I might add that I have yet to ever hear a whippoorwill calling from pure pine forests that are often planted after hardwoods have been harvested or 'clear-cut,'" he said.
He added that he saw on the Audubon Society's website that the most calls recorded by one whippoorwill on one spring evening was more than 1,000. "I guess that would be fine as long as he's not right outside your bedroom window when you're trying to sleep!" he said.
The whippoorwill breeds from southeastern Canada throughout the eastern United States. The Chuck-will's-widow, also in the nightjar family of birds, is similar to it in appearance and sound, so people often confuse the two. Both nightjars are small, mottled brown birds with short tails, and they sleep either on the ground or on horizontal branches.
The Chuck-will's-widow breeds in shady southern woodlands of various types, including open pine forest, oak woodlands and the edges of swamps. It sings its name in a throaty chant. Its range is more southern than that of the whippoorwill, not going further north than New Jersey, and going just a little more westward.
Spending time at home
How have you and your family adapted to the past month's stay-at-home situation? Write or email The Stroller to tell us about new habits and routines, and things you do to keep your sanity during this unusual time.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Comedian Steve Martin also is an actor, musician and writer. He wrote his first full-length play, "Picasso at the Lapin Agile, in 1993. The play has run in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and other localities. He has written other plays that have been performed. In the 1990s, Martin wrote several articles that were published in The New Yorker.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Steve Martin wrote the story for what Disney movie that is supposed to be released this year?
