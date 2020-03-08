TODAY’S WORD is salty (a current slang word). Example: Ever since my brother broke up with Laurel's cousin, Laurel has been acting salty toward me.
SUNDAY’S WORD was clout (in slang). It refers to fame and attention in social media. Example: There goes Stella again, chasing clout on Instagram.
Re-Entry Job & Resource Fair
People getting out of jail or prison have to go through a lot to rebuild their lives, and one of the key steps is getting a job. Guidance and perhaps some employment possibilities for that will be at Tuesday's Re-Entry Job & Resource Fair, which will be at 9 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College.
The event is hosted by STEP (Solutions That Empower People) Empowers, which will hand out information about its services.
Also on Tuesday, STEP Empowers will host an Early Head Start/Head Start Recruitment Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4559 Wayside Road, Stuart. On Saturday, STEP Empowers will host Smart2Start Recruitment Fair, for day care and early childhood education, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 435 Franklin St., Rocky Mount.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: If you use a curling iron to fix your hair, it's only costing you 9 cents a month. That's less than a third of the cost of blow-drying your hair, which costs 30 cents a month, which still is no big deal. That information came from an EnergyWise sheet Todd McCrickard of the city electric department was handing out at the Fast Track trade show last week. Monthly costs of the electrical use of other items include:
- Computer: $1
- Coffee maker: $1.20
- Dishwasher: $3
- Lights in every room: $4
- Range: $10
- Clothes dryer: $10
- Refrigerator: $15
- Freezer: $16
- Hot water heater: $28.70
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When The Stroller asked Patrick County history expert John Reynolds for some local history trivia questions, he said he would send the request on to the Patrick County Historical Society's president and board of directors. He has retired from that board and/or as secretary after more than 30 years of service. John said he remembered getting the Bulletin in the afternoons, back when he was a boy. "I was a big baseball fan - especially of Mickey Mantle and the Yankees; later, of the Astros, the Orioles, and of the Braves in more recent decades," he wrote in an email. "I would rush out to get the Bulletin on summer afternoons to see if my team had won and if Mickey had gotten any hits or the even bigger thrill, a home run." That brings us to today's trivia question: What was the date of the first morning edition of the Martinsville Bulletin? And now we've arrived at a second question: What interesting local trivia do you have for The Stroller? Email or call us with it, using the contact information below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.