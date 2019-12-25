TODAY’S WORD is bucolic. Example: Martha thought she would miss the noise and excitement of downtown, but she really has come to appreciate the bucolic setting of her new country home.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was trenchant. It means vigorous or incisive in expression or style. Example: "Dystopia was a trenchant genre for middle-class kids who grew up heavily surveilled by parents and social media, as well as pressured to vie for their spot in a relentless meritocracy starting from grade school." (Source: "The Decade in Young Adult Fiction" by Laura Miller, Dec. 17, Slate)
Riddles (answers below)
- What kind of coat can only be put on if it's wet?
- I have 24 keys but cannot open any locks. Sometimes loud, sometimes soft. What am I?
- What time is spelled the same forwards and backwards?
- At night they come without being fetched. By day they are lost without being stolen. What are they?
- The man who makes it doesn't want it. The man who buys it doesn't use it. The man who uses it doesn't see it. What is it?
Boxing Day
Today is a holiday in the United Kingdom and some parts of the world that once were controlled by it, such as Canada: Boxing Day. It's an official bank holiday in the UK; if it falls on the weekend, Boxing Day is observed on the following Monday.
Boxing Day started out as the day after Christmas, or the first working day after Christmas, when servants, errand boys, postmen and other workers would receive a box of Christmas goodies from bosses or those who engaged their services. Going back further into British tradition, servants would have to work on Christmas (of course!), so they would have the next day off to visit their families. Their employers would give them boxes with gifts, bonuses and extra food to bring to their families.
Now Boxing Day has a decidedly American flair: People generally use it to go shopping, taking advantage of after-Christmas sales.
In the United States, Massachusetts Gov. William F. Weld declared Dec. 26 as Boxing Day in 1996, in response to the supplications of a local coalition of British citizens.
New Year's Eve party
A New Year’s Eve Party will be held at the Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by The Shelton Brothers and the center. The bands performing will be Two Young Two Old; Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys; and The Shelton Brothers. Bring a covered dish to share; drinks will be provided. Admission costs $5. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music will start at 7.
Riddle answers
- A coat of paint
- Music
- Noon
- The stars
- A coffin
» WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Dr. Seuss wrote "Christmas doesn't come from a store; maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more."
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When is the Day of the Three Kings?
