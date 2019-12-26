TODAY’S WORD is ennui. Example: With the thrills and excitement of Christmas behind her, 11-year-old Ashley complained incessantly about how ennui has settled over the rest of her school vacation.
THURSDAY’S WORD was bucolic. It means relating to the pleasant aspects of the countryside and country life. Example: Martha thought she would miss the noise and excitement of downtown, but she really has come to appreciate the bucolic setting of her new country home.
Old sneakers
By New Year's Eve, there's a better use for your old sneakers than just lying around in your closet or under the bed.
Sneakers and other rubber-soled shoes are being collected for a shoe drive to benefit the DeHart Park playground. The main playground frame at the park has been used for 20 years, and some folks are wanting to raise money to buy a new playground structure.
The park will earn funds based on the total pairs of new and used sneakers collected through an organization called GotSneakers. Rubber-soled shoes can be dropped off through Tuesday to the county's recreation department office in the Stuart site of Patrick Henry Community College, the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce office, Patrick County High School, Stuart and Hardin Reynolds schools, Four Rivers Realty and Total Fitness Gym.
Southpaws
"Southpaw" is a nickname for "left-handed." About 10% of the population is estimated to favor the left hand. That includes several recent presidents: Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford.
Left-handed artists include Leonardo Da Vinci, Michelangelo Buonaroti, Henri de Toulouse Lautrec and Peter Paul Rubens.
Left-handed actors include Drew Barrymore, Kim Basinger, Pierce Bronsan, Jim Carrey, Charlie Chaplain, Tom Cruise, Robert De Niro, Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Marilyn Monroe, the Olsen twins, Sarah Jessica Parker, Brad Pitt and Chewbacca the Wookie.
Other famous southpaws: Albert Einstein, Jack The Ripper, Napoleon Bonaparte, Julius Caesar, Aristotle, Neil Armstrong, Henry Ford, Marie Curie, Joan of Arc and Helen Keller.
» THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Day of the Three Kings, also called Epiphany, is on Jan. 6 - this year, a Monday. It is a Christian feast day that celebrates the Three Wise Men's visit to the manger with gifts and the revelation of God incarnate as Jesus Christ. For many Christians, it is the official end of Christmas. The Three Kings (Wise Men) were Mechior of Europe, Caspar of Arabia and Balthazar of Africa. Do the math, and you'll see that Jan. 6 is the 12th day of Christmas.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why do families in some countries leave a box of grass or hay outside their houses on Jan. 5?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.