TODAY’S WORD is cupidity. Example: Terrence's cupidity led to much sorrow and disgrace in his life, although his wealth was not to be denied.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was esoteric. It means designed or understood by a small or specific group. Example: The novel is likely to be enthralling to those familiar with history; others may find it esoteric.
'Queen Esther'
The Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee invite folks with them on a trip to Lancaster, Pa., to see "Queen Esther."
The group will leave Rocky Mount at 5:30 a.m. May 29, and return at 10 p.m. May 30. The $250 cost includes transportation, hotel, ticket to play and Friday night dinner. Other activities will include shopping at Bird-in-Hand farmer's market and Tanger Factory Outlet and an Amish farm tour.
For more information, call Deborah Powell at 540-238-1405 or Luci Cobbs Thomas at 276-732-8023.
Quarter auctions
Take your quarters down to the northern end of Henry County for two upcoming quarter auctions:
- Oak Level Ruritan Club's Quarter Auction will be at 7 p.m. Friday. For $5 you get two paddles and a door prize ticket. Extra paddles cost $1 each. There will be 50/50 tickets and extra door prize tickets for $1 each of 7 for $5. Food will be for sale.
- The Bassett Moose Lodge's quarter auction, hosted by Ronda Doss Carroll, will be at 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission will cost $5, which gives two paddles and a door-prize ticket. Doors will open at 1. The Lodge is located at 62 Spring Garden Lane, Bassett.
Barbecue fundraiser
A fundraising dinner for Willow Spring Sanctuary will be at 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Stuart Rotary Building. On the menu will be pork and chicken barbecue with fixings.
4-H speeches
The Patrick County 4-H Presentation & Speech Contest will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Patrick Henry Community College site in Stuart. All contestants will be awarded blue, red or white rosettes.
Presentations will be selected for district-level competition. All elementary blue-ribbon speech-winners are encouraged to take part in the competition.
For more information, call 276-694-3341.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A German Shepherd townsfolk named "Kostik" ("Faithful") is honored by The Monument of Devotion in Togliatti, Russia. In 1995, a couple died in a car crash, with only the dog surviving. For the following seven years until his death, the dog remained at the site of the crash, barking at passing cars. People brought him food. They built him a shelter, but he wouldn't go in it. After he died, city residents raised money to have a bronze statue made in his likeness.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Several films have been made dramatizing the life of Greyfriars Bobby. Who was he?
