TODAY’S WORD is either affect or effect. Example: "The speech was designed to ____ a sentiment that the strategy employed had been correct, and its _____ was the plan to plot a course to reopening society for safe interaction."
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was a choice between cite, site or sight. Cite is a notation of fact or relevance, using in reference to historical or literary record. Site is a location, a place where something is built or located. Sight is the sense of seeing. So the correct example: “Lester often would cite figures in history that he often found while searching the pages of a site on the internet.”
Drink up -- carefully
We have heard -- and hope this isn't true -- that a lot of people during the pandemic isolation are consuming more alcohol. One guy posted a video on social media as he walked through a neighborhood inspecting the recycling bins at the curb -- wow, that's a novel idea! -- and saw how many empty bottles were in each. It was astounding.
But the folks at alcohol.org -- which provides treatment resources -- talked to 3,000 couples in Virginia to find out how alcohol mixes with relationships. The findings may isolate you further:
- About 1 out of 5 say that after drinking they tend to get into arguments.
- More than 1 in 10 admit they lie to their partners about how much they drink.
- But about 1 in 5 say they are more honest when drunk. (Maybe politicians should drink more?)
- About 1 out of 3 of us said our relationships would suffer if both partners went sober, but about 1 in 10 said alcohol an important element of that relationship.
- About 15% say they have had a relationship end because of problem drinking, and 16% say they have been in a situation where they had to ask their partner to cut down on their drinking.
But here's the bottom of the bottle: The survey also revealed that 77% say they definitely would consider ending a relationship if their partner started to drink excessively.
Arts for Thursday
Piedmont Arts is continuing to use hashtags to share daily posts about the arts and to allow arts supporters to share their posts with the greater community as well.
For #TourTheWorldThursday there will be free virtual tours from museums around the world. These might be videos or images and offer a look at some major works and collections.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Actors Mia Farrow and Woody Allen are the parents of journalist Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker, who with Jodi Kantor and Mega Twhohey of The New York Times won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for their continued reporting on the evolving #MeToo movement.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: To which iconic Hollywood celebrity was Mia Farrow first married, nearly two decades before she began her relationship with Woody Allen?
