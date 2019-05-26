TODAY’S WORD is laggard. Example: Among the Johnson siblings and their neighbors KeShawn always was a laggard on their walks after school, but on the last day of school, he was the first to get home, not bothering to wait for the younger kids.
SUNDAY’S WORD was indeterminate, in the context of plants. It is growth that can keep on going, such as some tomato vines (until they are killed by frost), in contrast to determinate growth, which stops at the point its genetically-programmed structure has formed completely. Example: Sungold, Brandywine, Beefsteak and Big Boy are determinate tomatoes, and Celebrity, Rutgers and Marglobe are determinate.
Bingo for bags
The Miss Crooked Road and Miss Greater Franklin County scholarship pageants will hold a designer-bag bingo at 6-9 p.m. Friday in the Parish House in Martinsville. Games will start at 7. Tickets cost $20. Prizes include purses by Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Betsy Johnson. To fill one of those bags with cash, try out the 50/50 raffle, too.
Ripe tomato talk
The tomatoes and beans commonly called “bush” tomatoes or beans are varieties that grow to a compact height, usually 3 to 4 feet for tomatoes and 2 feet for beans. Determinates stop growing when fruit sets on the top buds, and all tomatoes or beans ripen at about the same time. They don’t need much staking and are great for container gardening.
Indeterminate plants, such as tomatoes and beans, keep growing and producing fruit until frost kills them. Tomatoes can grow up to 12 feet and beans up to 15 (which is why Jack chose a beanstalk, not a tomato vine). Indeterminate plants can keep going on fruit production all season, still putting out flowers for new ones even as it already has ripe fruit.
Yes, we said fruit. Both tomatoes and beans are fruit — which, technically, comes from the part of the plant that contains the seeds. Parts of plants that are considered vegetables are stems, leaves and roots, even flower buds (such as broccoli and cauliflower).
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1652, careless builders removed Jesus’ feet from the mural “The Last Supper” when they put a doorway into the wall that holds the mural. Many people believe that the feet had been painted in a way to symbolize the forthcoming crucifixion. “The Last Supper” was painted by Leonardo da Vinci in the late 1490s for the Dominican monastery Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy. Each of the 12 disciples is pictured in a manner that da Vinci considered fit according to that man’s personality. In that time period, Jesus usually was painted with a halo, but he wasn't in this painting: Some say it’s because the window behind him gives that effect, and others say it was left off on purpose to stress that Jesus is a human, as well as divine, and was about to face great human pain.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What do peaches in Chinese art represent?