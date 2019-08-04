TODAY'S WORD is misogyny. Example: "Had Mr. Hefner been a forward-thinking voice for sexual liberation and free speech, or a creepy old lech who fostered a culture of misogyny?" (Source: "Will the Millennials Save Playboy?" by Jessica Bennett, Aug. 2, New York Times)
SUNDAY'S WORD was guffaw. It means a loud and boisterous laugh. Example: Pops guffawed at Junior's comment, but Nanna only smirked.
Rhythm workout
The MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness has been offering free fitness classes for years. Now they have a new one: "Rhythm Workout." Here is how it is described:
"Music and movement are the core tenets of a rhythm workout. Through invigorating rhythms and repetitive, easy-to-learn movements, rhythm workouts tone and sculpt the body. The low-impact, dance-like action achieves both cardio and muscle-toning benefits."
Amanda Broome teaches the rhythm workout at noon Fridays at Patrick Henry Community College, in Stone Hall Room 103.
As a reminder, here is the full list of classes:
- Mondays: 5:30 p.m., water aerobics at Fieldale Recreation Center (FRC); 6:30 p.m., yoga at The Community Fellowship (TCF); 6:30 p.m., instructor's choice at Druid Hills (DH).
- Tuesdays: 6:30 p.m., instructor's choice at Irisburg Ruritan Club (IRC); 7:15 p.m., water aerobics at Martinsville YMCA (Y).
- Wednesdays: 5:30 p.m., water aerobics at FRC; 6:30 p.m., instructor's choice at DH.
- Thursdays: 11:30 a.m., chair aerobics at Spencer-Penn Centre (SP); 6:30 p.m., step/sculpt aerobics at SP; and 7:15 p.m., water aerobics at Y.
- Fridays: noon, rhythm workout at 103 Stone Hall PHCC.
- Saturdays, 11 a.m., water aerobics at Y.
Spreading the light
During the convocation for Martinsville City Schools, Teacher of the Year Stephanie Boyd gave an inspiring talk about how to approach students with compassion.
She included this quote from writer Edith Wharton: "There are two ways to spread the light -- to be the candle, or to be the mirror that reflects it."
Riddles
What kind of coat can only be put on if it's wet? -- A coat of paint.
In what sport do the winners go backwards while the losers go forwards? -- Tug-of-war.
IF you had a ton of feathers and a ton of stones, which would be heavier? -- Neither. They both would weigh the same -- though, of course, the ton of feathers would come in a much, much larger container than the ton of stones.
What always runs but never walks, often murmurs but never talks, has a bed but never sleeps, has a mouth but never eats? -- A river.
SUNDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: The bamboo stem is more important than the leaves to make fabric.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name a common fabric with an easily recognizable name that is made with chemically reshaped bamboo cellulose.