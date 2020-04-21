TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word vinco. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: The conviction that God will always take care of him has kept Jimmy strong and steadfast through the trials of life.
TUESDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word “agere.” It means to act, and many words in English have some form of it: agent, agitate, agency, agility, agony, antagonistic, agenda, navigate and coagulate, to name a few. Example: "Bernardo is an agent for the CIA, though people think he’s an accountant for an airline."
Riddles
The Stroller was challenged last night by Junior with riddles out of a Christmas gift, "Difficult Riddles for Smart Kids" by M. Prefontaine. Can you figure these out? Answers below.
- You can see me in water, but I never get wet. What am I?
- What English word retains the same pronunciation, even if you take out four of its five letters?
- When I am released to the wind, you look away and pretend, but away your friends, I will send. What am I? (Hint: This riddle is super popular among kids.)
- When you have me, you feel like sharing me; but once you share me, you no longer have me. What am I?
Still cooking
During this time of social isolation when not much is going on, people are still cooking and still eating.
That goes for the folks of Christ Episcopal Church, who are in the kitchen today preparing for their traditional weekly meal. The good old-fashioned meal of baked ham, green beans and bread will be served 2020-style: take-out only. To pick up a meal, go to the Parish House parking lot. That's right across the street from the Martinsville Library and next to the church, which is at 311 E. Church St.
On Saturday, there's a new free breakfast in Horsepasture: free biscuits and gravy, sponsored by The Old Country Store and the Horsepasture Fire Department. It will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. (or as long as the food lasts) in the parking lot of the fire department; you won't even have to get out of your car.
Riddles' answers
- A reflection
- Queue
- A fart
- A secret
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Steve Martin is ranked as No. 6 in Comedy Central's list of the top 100 stand-up comedians. He also is a renowned banjo player and plays -- and sometimes tours -- with a group called the Steep Canyon Rangers. . He got his start in the 1960s as a writer for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" and became a frequent guest on "The Tonight Show." He has 64 writing credits, according to IMBD.com, and later became an actor, appearing in about 48 roles in movies and TV, many of them as the lead.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Among this area's many accomplished and acclaimed banjo players is one recognized worldwide and who has played banjo with Steve Martin. Who is it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.