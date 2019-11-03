TODAY’S WORD is foray. Example: Buster made a foray into the forest.
SUNDAY’S WORD was chlorophyll. It is a chemical that absorbs from sunlight the energy used in transforming carbon dioxide and water to carbohydrates, and it gives leaves their green color. Example: The breaking-down of the chlorophyll is what gives us marvelous kaleidoscopes of color we're enjoying now.
An hour later
For many folks, today is the best a Monday can get -- because of the smooth, hour-later start, thanks to Daylight Savings Time.
Families with kids in Henry County Schools on Friday had a taste of what the hour's difference from today on out will be. It's hard to explain to little kids about the twice-yearly change of hour ... What time is it really? What time would it be under the other? What time does our body clock feel like? Etc.
Friday morning, county schools started an hour late, because of downed trees in some areas caused by storms the night before. It was a great teaching opportunity. Throughout the morning, kids could see what the difference would be by Monday. For example, waking the kids up at a bright 7:30 a.m., which will be 6:30 a.m. on Monday, and leaving the house at a sunny 8:30 a.m., which will be 7:30 a.m. Monday. "The clock will say that, but it will be like this," kids could see.
Chrismons
Chrismons are delicate, beaded, white-and-gold Christmas ornaments used in many churches and homes. Some people make them throughout the year -- especially when it gets time to restock a tree's set of decorations. Chrismons are used and cherished for years, but after a couple of decades, many churches decide it's time to refresh their collections. Every now and then, a church decides to go over to a Chrismon tree, which involves the congregation making the ornaments.
Among the local leaders of Chrismon-makers are the ladies at Mount Bethel United Methodist Church. They have taught many people throughout the area how to make the ornaments. Their next Chrismon classes will be offered on Saturday at two times, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., in the social hall. The cost of the class is $13, which covers materials. For information, call 276-673-1181.
Holiday activities guide
The holiday season is here, and the Bulletin is your way of keeping up with area events. Send Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year events to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, or mail to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. They will be published in a few upcoming guides that are being prepared now, so don’t delay.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Most of Canada follows Daylight Savings Time.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In what city were Chrismons developed, before growing so much in popularity that they began decorating Christmas trees in churches and homes across the nation?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.