TODAY’S WORD is saccharine. Example: Although Betsy loved Christmas movies, her husband complained that they were fake-looking and too saccharine.
FRIDAY’S WORD was maudlin. It means self-pityingly or tearfully sentimental. Example: Betsy spent half of December practically comatose in front of the television, watching one maudlin Christmas move after another.
Rockin' for kids
Either put in your earplugs Saturday or just come out and party along: Several musical groups will be playing rock, hard rock, progressive rock and the like at two holiday events. They will charge admission fees, too: at least one toy per audience member.
"There's nothing worse than for a kid wake up Christmas morning and there's nothing under the Christmas tree," said Kevin Parker of Bassett, the lead singer of Madhouse.
Jason Mitchell of Martinsville plays bass for Low Down Dirty. He recalls how excited he was as a boy about Christmas presents, and now he's enchanted by his 5-year-old daughter, Isabelle. He loves to watch her joy over "her birthday present, or when I watch her come down Christmas morning. I wouldn't want to picture for a moment a kid that didn't have that."
Madhouse will perform Saturday at the Elks Lodge as part of Big Bird's Toy Run. Motorcyclists will leave the lodge at 1 p.m., and Madhouse will start playing when they return, at about 2:30 p.m., as they eat lunch donated by several local restaurants.
Low Down and Dirty are just one of several bands who will play during Noise for Toys at 5-11 p.m. Saturday at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Other bands will be .State Razorz., Creatio, Above the Fray and The Blemmyes. Muddles the Menacing Mime will emcee -- but since mimes can't talk, that should be interesting.
Admission to both events is a toy. Big Bird's Toy Run toys will go to Christmas Cheer, and those from Noise for Toys will go to Toys for Tots, all to be distributed to local children.
"On Saturday it's all about the kids. To see a kid not have something for Christmas - it's heartbreaking," and these guys don't want to let that happen.
A Celtic Christmas
Fieldale United Methodist Church has a new take on Christmas: at 4 p.m. today, a piano and choir will put familiar Christmas lyrics to traditional Irish and Welsh folk songs.
"Oh Holy Night" is set to "Londonderry Air" (Danny Boy), and "O Come All Ye Faithful" is set to "Loch Lomond." Other carols presented with this unique music accompaniment include "I Saw Three Ships," "Come, Though Long-Expected Jesus" and "Away in a Manger."
» FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the early 1800s, the first gingerbread houses were inspired by the fairy tale "Hansel and Gretel"
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the 1964 classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," who was Rudolph's elf friend?
