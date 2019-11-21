TODAY’S WORD is encomium. Example: At his retirement dinner, George was hailed with a warm encomium from the company's CEO, saying he would be irreplaceable as well as missed and should come back to visit often.
THURSDAY’S WORD was expedite. It means to make happen sooner or be accomplished more quickly. Example: In order to expedite delivery of packages for Christmas, Tom had them shipped by overnight delivery.
Breakfast buffet
The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will have a country breakfast buffet at 6-10 a.m. Saturday. On the menu will be bacon, ham, sausage, gravy (white and brown), eggs, apples and grits, with milk, orange juice and coffee to drink. The cost is $7.
Free community meal
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, will have a free community meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Coat drive
Coats for children in need are being accepted at Hollywood Cinema and One-Hour Martinizing on Rives Road through Nov. 30 as part of the Coats for Kids charity.
Community Thanksgiving service
Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren will host a community worship service that includes planning by Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Snow Creek Christian Church and Trinity Baptist Church, and it's open to everyone. It will be at 3 p.m. Sunday; the church is at 2390 Figsboro Road.
Bassett Band Fall Craft Show
The big deal around here in holiday shopping is the Bassett Band Fall Craft Show, which is this weekend. It will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Bassett High School.
Holiday Gala
New Heights Foundation will have its fifth annual Holiday Gala the evening of Dec. 6 at New College Institute. Tickets are available at New Heights' office at 29 Jones St. (near the former courthouse). For more information call 276-403-4282.
Today's chuckle
- What does a cat have that no other animal has? Kittens.
- Why do cats always get their way? They have a friendly purr-suasion!
- How do two cats end a fight? They hiss and make up.
- Why was the cat afraid of the tree? Because of its bark.
- What is part of a cat's morning routine? Read the mewspaper.
» THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Felicette was the first cat launched into outer space in 1963 as part of the French space program. The black-and-white female cat wasn't named that, though, until after she returned successfully -- before the return, she was known as C 341. The Centre d'Enseignement et de Recherches de Médecine Aéronautique had started with 14 cats, putting them all through training to choose the best one for the launch. They didn't name the cats as a measure to help keep the scientists from getting to attached to them.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What breed of cat has the longest fur, measuring up to 5 inches long?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.