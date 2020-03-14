TODAY’S PHRASE in our current look at slang of the day, is GOAT. Example: Patsy Cline and Merle Haggard are GOAT country-music singers.
FRIDAY’S WORD was jelly. It is a slang word for “jealous.” Example: Cherika is so jelly of Catelyn’s new shoes it’s not even funny.
DFTA tallies
Even though Piedmont Arts’ fundraising competition Dancing for the Arts will be April 4, voting already has started. Supporters pay $1 for each vote for their favorite team or teams. This week, Piedmont Arts published a list of how that’s going. Here’s what they say:
Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd are in the lead with 26.67% of the votes.
Brooke Holyfield and Brian Williams are coming in second at 18.04%.
Next is Ginger Gardner and Hasan Davis, 16.11%;
Katie Garrett and Rob King, 15.74%;
Lori Fox and Keith Ritchie, 13.16%;
Mariana Lackey and Ian Hogg, 4.12%;
Sandy Strayer and Wayne Moore, 3.81%; and
Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler, 2.35%.
Votes may be made/paid on www.piedmontarts.org or at Piedmont Arts.
Pi Day
Saturday was Pi Day — 3/14, which celebrates Pi, the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of a circumference of a circle to the circle’s diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Larry Shaw organized the first Pi Day at the Exploratorium in San Francisco, where he celebrated with — what else — pies (apple, cherry, chocolate and more). In 2009, the U.S. House of Representatives supported the recognition of Pi Day.
Some people add an “e” at the end to call March 14 National Pie Day, as in pizza-pie; and some pizza restaurants offer pizzas or slices for $3.14. There is a real National Pie Day, referring to the dessert: Jan. 23. It was started in the mid-1970s by Boulder, Colo., nuclear engineer and teacher Charlie Papazian, who gave it his own birthday.
Today’s chuckle
Bob was telling Tyler that he didn’t know what to get his wife for her birthday. “She has everything she wants, her closet is too cluttered, and she makes more money than I do, so she could buy anything she needs,” he said.
“I know what,” Tyler said. “Give her a gift certificate entitling her to 60 minutes of pure romance.”
“Great idea,” Bob said.
A few days later, the buddies ran into each other again.
“How did your wife like the gift certificate?” Tyler asked.
“She was thrilled,” Bob said. “She jumped up, thanked me, kissed me on the forehead and said she’d be back in an hour.”
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: As well as in and around Fairy Stone State Park in Patrick and Henry County, fairy stones also are found in Georgia, New Mexico, Brazil and Switzerland.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In 1985 who became the first woman elected to statewide office in Virginia and the second woman to serve as a state attorney general in the United States?
