TODAY’S WORD is efficacy. The administrator wondered if the financials had sufficient efficacy to prompt this course of action.
FRIDAY’S WORD was haberdashery. It's a shop that sells men's clothing and accessories. Example: Uncle Festus was very happy to have a gift card to spend at the hot new haberdashery in uptown.
We resolve to resolve
The Stroller was ruminating on New Year's about resolutions and asking what you were resolving to do or not to do.
The folks at inc.com went us one better and did actual research about the issue in 2019. They went to the trouble of talking to 2,000 people about their resolutions.
And, according to inc.com's research, about 60% of us will admit that we make New Year's resolutions. How many people say they actually achieved their goals? That would be 8% -- yes, fewer than 1 in 10 -- said they were pleased. About half those surveyed said, yes, their resolutions had failed before January had flipped to February.
So what do you think are the most popular resolutions?
Check below to find out.
Piano Bar reminder
TheatreWorks in Martinsville is presenting its annual Piano Bar at 7 p.m. Thursday. Organizers say the show will feature a variety of songs and some of the best voices you’ve heard on the stage at the Black Box Theatre. The doors will open at 6:15, and tickets are $10 per person. There are no advance sales. Black Box is located at 44 Franklin St. in Martinsville.
Cheering parents
Speaking of music, The Stroller used to love Alice Cooper's "School's Out" anthem, but we bet a lot of parents around the region will be singing "School's In" when classes resume on Monday.
The resolutions
Inc.com's research said that women make health-focused resolutions, but men pledge to find a new job and lay off the alcohol (no surprise, huh?). So here's the list:
- Diet or eat healthier (71%)
- Exercise more (65%)
- Lose weight (54%)
- Save more and spend less (32%)
- Learn a new skill or hobby (26%)
- Quit smoking (21%)
- Read more (17%)
- Find another job (16%)
- Drink less alcohol (15%)
- Spend more time with family and friends (13%)
OK, so five of these 10 are health-related, and three are financial-related.
But The Stroller is perhaps not shy in throwing full support for No. 7. Because of you do more of that, you will know how to do all the others.
» FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: History.com says that Babylonians are said to have been the first people to make New Year's resolutions, some 4,000 years ago. "They were also the first to hold recorded celebrations in honor of the new year — though for them the year began not in January but in mid-March, when the crops were planted," history.com said.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Smith River has three other names. What are they and why are there so many names?
