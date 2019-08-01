TODAY'S WORD is insinuate. Example: "Interviews with more than a dozen of his acquaintances, as well as public documents, show that he used the same tactics to insinuate himself into an elite scientific community, thus allowing him to pursue his interests in eugenics and other fringe fields like cryonics." (Source: "Jeffrey Epstein Hoped to Seed Human Race with His DNA" by James B. Stewart, Matthew Goldstein and Jessica Silver-Greenberg, New York Times, July 31)
THURSDAY’S WORD was juxtapose. It means to place or deal with close together for contrasting effect. Example: “With its use of a sleazy master of ceremonies (portrayed by Joel Grey), the musical [“Cabaret”] juxtaposed its raunchy nightclub numbers with the stories of people living in Berlin as the Nazis rose to power in the 1930s.” (The Associated Press, from its obituary of famed Broadway producer Hal Prince.)
Clothing for the Blind
Rob Johnson is a Stroller reader who lives just south of Ridgeway. He is blind but has ways of reading and writing, including with the computer. He sends The Stroller chatty emails (you've probably read some of his jokes) on a regular basis.
Recently he sent a news story from WTVT-Channel 13 in Tampa, Fla., about Two Blind Brothers Clothing Company. It was formed by Brad and Bryan Manning of Virginia, who, when they were children, were diagnosed with Stargardt disease, which causes a person's eyesight to worsen over time.
Four years ago, when they were shopping, they realized they were buying the same shirt without even knowing what the brand was, what it looked like or what color it was. That prompted them to make their own clothing company, which has two goals: make a soft shirt (fabric is mixture of bamboo, cotton and spandex) and raise awareness, and funds, for Stargardt. The shirts are printed with words in Braille.
After having more than 100,000 customers, they are halfway to their goal of raising $1 million for research.
Basement sale
The biggest basement sale in the history of Fido's Finds and Kittie's Kollectibles, which raises money for the SPCA, is going on through Saturday. It starts at 10 a.m. and will run through 5 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday. The shop is at 133 E. Main St. in Martinsville. Thousands of items, including furniture, housewares, collectibles, books, pet items and more are for sale.
Jennifer Short Memorial Ride
The annual Jennifer Short Memorial Ride, in honor of the slain family from Oak Level, will be Aug. 10, beginning at 10 a.m. in Fieldale. The ride raises money for six scholarships divided by three local schools.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Among farm animals, cows kill the most humans each year, at the rate of about 20 deaths per year. It's not as surprising when you consider that an adult cow averages 1,000 pounds -- and a bull, twice that.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the first patent issued in relation to bamboo textiles?