TODAY’S WORD is decadence. Example: After a lifetime being homeschooled and going to only church social events, Harper was shocked by the apparent decadence of campus life once she went to college.
MONDAY’S WORD was diplomacy. It means the conduct of relations among nations, or also, a tact among individuals that calls to mind the great discretion and sensitivity required of diplomats. Example: The principal ruled over the distraught, argumentative teachers with great diplomacy.
Fire fundraiser
Michael C. Jarrett of Bassett coaches an Upward basketball team, and one of his players, the son of Kimberly Wilson, recently lost his home to fire. Now Jarrett is taking up collections of clothes for the Wilson family. Here's what they need: For the father, size 34/32 pants, extra-large shirts and size 11 shoes; mother, size 14/16 pants, extra-large shirts and size 7 shoes; 8-year-old boy, size 7 pants, 7/8 shirts and 13 or 13 1/2 shoes; 17-year-old girl, size 0 pants, small shirts and size 4 shoes; and 14-year-old girl, size 16 pants, extra-large shirts and size 6 shoes.
Boxes to leave donations are at Papa's Pizza, the libraries in Bassett and Collinsville and the local YMCAs, among other places.
Family members are staying in a motel since their house on Glendale Street in Martinsville burned on Jan. 21, Wilson said. “We’re taking anything, because we lost everything,” she said.
Yoga in the Galleries
Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator Becki Williams Vasquez will lead a yoga session at noon Thursday at Piedmont Arts. The pace is slow, and the class is open to yoga practitioners of all levels. Bring your own mat. It's free to members, and non-members pay at the door.
Today's chuckle
From Michael C. Jarrett:
- How many times did Noah go fishing? - Twice. He only had two worms.
- What did the judge ask his dentist? - "Do you swear to pull the tooth, the whole tooth and nothing but the tooth?"
- The level of my cooking expertise: Using the smoke alarm as a timer.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: After Miguel Guzman of Argentina died in 2006, his dog, Capitán, ran away from home. Capitán was found a week later, standing guard at Guzman's grave; he had found the cemetery on his own. The family brought him home, but he returned - and kept returning - and ended up living at the cemetery until he died 12 years later. The cemetery staff ended up feeding and taking care of the dog.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Lately the trivia questions have been about touching, but sad, stories of dogs who spent the rest of their lives mourning deceased masters. Chuck Ellis brought up the story of Red Dog. Ellis is a Henry County native and 1979 graduate of Laurel Park High School who now lives in Australia. Why is Red Dog a legend in Australia?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.