TODAY’S WORD is fisticuffs. Example: "As a result, cats’ stares can look cold and unfriendly, and two cats staring at each other can often be a prelude for fisticuffs." (Source: "Why do we think cats are so unfriendly?" by Stephen Dowling, Oct. 25, BBC)
THURSDAY’S WORD was cauldron. It is a large metal pot with a lid and handle, used for cooking over an open fire. Example: What has Grandma got simmering in that big, black cauldron hung over the fire?
Clothing giveaways
Two area churches will have clothing giveaways on Saturday. Friendship Baptist Church, 71 Ross St., Bassett, will have its giveaway at 8-11 a.m. The one at Christ's Church, which is called the Free Clothing Closet, will be at 8-11:30 a.m. Christ's Church will be accepting donations of clothes, too. Christ's Church is at 1425 Spruce St. Extension; enter on Tan Bark Street behind the church and take the stairs.
Daylight Savings Time ends
The wee hours of Sunday morning is when we're supposed to turn our clocks back one hour. The official time to do that is 2 a.m., when clocks should be turned to 1 a.m., but it's common practice to do it before going to bed Saturday night.
The National Parent Teacher Association says if the time didn't change in November, kids would be going to school in the dark, which would be dangerous; and the U.S. Department of Transportation says the time changes save energy and cut crime.
Brunswick stew
The Ridgeway Fire Department will sell Brunswick stew ($8 a quart) from 6 a.m. Saturday until it's sold out at the Ridgeway Ruritan Building.
Cruise-In
The William Lee Hairston and Jackie Venable Fundraiser Cruise-In will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle. The two men, who are city school bus drivers, have cancer, and their coworkers are hosting this to raise some money for them and also to show them some support -- and a good time with friends and well-wishers.
Science Sundays
The staff at the Virginia Museum of Natural History lets you in behind the scenes on Science Sundays ... with the next one coming this weekend. At 2, 3 and 4 p.m., you can go inside the collections vaults of paleontology, entomology, archaeology, mammalogy and geology.
Holiday activities guide
The holiday season is here, and the Bulletin is your way of keeping up with area events. Send Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year events to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, or mail to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. They will be published in a few upcoming guides that are being prepared now, so don’t delay.
» THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: After the full-moon-at-Halloween next year, the next full moon at Halloween will occur in 2039.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did Daylight Savings Time start?
