TODAY’S WORD is either make do or make due. Example: Because they can't get N95 masks, which keep them safest, health care providers are scrambling to _________ with whatever they can get.
THURSDAY’S WORD was discrete, as opposed to discreet. Discrete means individual or detached, whereas discreet means careful, under the radar, avoiding notice. Example: Our class has three discrete reading levels.
New blessings
Under normal circumstances, it may seem weird to open the door to find an acquaintance holding out toilet paper and paper towels.
Not these days, when you can't find those items on store shelves.
The Sewing Lady, Shirley Stockton, stopped by The Stroller's house with those surprise gifts. She said that she appreciates her blessings and, in these trying times, wanted to bring blessings to others.
The timing was great, because The Stroller had in mind to call Ms. Stockton for sewing machine advice, so Ms. Stockton came in and helped.
On a side note, Ms. Stockton said she had just come from The Stroller's neighbor's house, but the neighbor said she had plenty of toilet paper and sent Ms. Stockton to see The Stroller. The Stroller can confirm that there's a great big stack of toilet paper nextdoor ... but we're not naming any names.
#FreePerformanceFriday
Piedmont Arts is keeping art going, even though the museum's doors are closed. One way is through what it posts on social media, while coordinating hashtags people can use to keep connected with each other's arts interests.
Today is #FreePerformanceFriday, when on its social media channels Piedmont Arts shows free videos of plays, operas, concerts and more from artists and arts organizations around the world. Saturday will be #StayEngagedSaturday. That's a fun one, in which the museum highlights a famous work of art -- and challenges people to recreate that work with items they have at home. Just look up "#StayEngagedSaturday" and see how people in the community meet that challenge.
Toilet paper shortage
During the gasoline shortage in 1973, Johnny Carson on his TV show made a joke that there also is a toilet paper shortage. ("Ha ha ha, you can laugh now.") That was just a joke, but people took it seriously and ran out to the stores the next day to stock up, according to the Johnny Carson YouTube channel.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Comedian Lenny Bruce (1925-1966) was known for an open and critical performances that had plenty of sex, profanity, politics, religion and satire. In 1964 he was convicted in an obscenity trial in New York, then pardoned posthumously in 2003.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Lenny Bruce's wife, Honey, was working before they married, and Bruce wanted to provide for her so she didn't have to work. What was her field?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.