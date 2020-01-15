TODAY’S WORD is hoodwink. Example: Jasper hoodwinked his brother out of two frogs and a slingshot.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was impel. It means to drive, force or urge (someone) to do something. Example: Receiving his W-2s always impels Frank to get moving on preparing his taxes, even though the additional schedules from his investments and the small company he owns create hours upon hours of paperwork.
Where was 'Goodnight Moon'?
The New York Public Library put out a list of its 10 most-checked-out books in the library's 125 years. It had several children's books because, of course, children's books are short and quicker to read, so they are checked out frequently. A notable exception to the list, though, was Margaret Wise Brown's "Goodnight Moon."
That's not because of a lack of kids' interest in the book but, rather, because the children's librarian, Anne Carroll Moore, didn't like it. The book was published in 1947, but the library didn't carry it until 1972. Moore was retired by the time the book came out but still wielded a great deal if influence at the library. Her tastes were more high-brow, preferring authors such as Beatrix Potter, and she thought "Goodnight Moon" was too simple for children to learn from. Nonetheless, Moore was considered a groundbreaking librarian, inviting children to libraries and having programs and books for them back in the days libraries were thought to be only for adults.
Bassett Jamboree
The Bassett Jamboree on Friday at the HJDB Event Center will start with a jam session at 6 p.m., then feature Swift Creek at 7 and The New Habit at 8. Concessions will be available. Admission is $5.
Painting classes
Charles Hill of Studio 107 will explain the basics of painting composition and design, brush types and techniques, mixing paint, color theory and creativity in a class at 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Creative Arts Center. The cost is $35, with registration and fee due by Friday. The make-up date in event of snow is Jan. 26. RSVP to the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181.
Technology class
Keeping Up With Technology as an Adult: Instructor Michael Minter of Henry County Public Schools will teach a basic course on new ways to use technology at 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Students will work with computers, iPads and smartphones to become familiar with the applications that surround daily lives and how to use them to our advantage. Students do not need to bring any devices but are welcome to if they wish. The cost is $15. Register in person at the center or by calling 276-957-5757.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: From the Rives Road bridge over the Smith River, you can see (looking northeast) a Native American fish weir.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did Margaret Wise Brown die?
