TODAY’S WORD is bumfuzzle. Example: The names and parties of all the candidates bumfuzzled Terry, who hadn't paid much attention during the campaigning season and then had no idea what to mark on the ballot.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was pronk. It means a form of leaping, usually by 4-legged animals, with an arched back and using all four legs. Example, the dog pronked high in the air when the toddlers surprised him from behind.
Riddles (answers below)
- What time is the same spelled backwards and forwards?
- What is it that's always coming but never arrives?
- Mary asks Grandma when her birthday is. Grandma replies that she was 66 the day before yesterday and next year she will be 68. When is her birthday, and how is this possible?
Spaghetti supper
How to help combat hunger around the world? Well, eating your fill of spaghetti, perhaps surprisingly, is one way.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church will host a spaghetti supper at 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Axton Volunteer Fire Department on Mountain Valley Road in Axton. Spaghetti, a salad, bread, dessert and a drink will cost $7 per meal. Proceeds will go to Baptist International Board's efforts to help combat hunger.
Big breakfast
You can start off Saturday with a hearty meal at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road. At 6-10 a.m., club members will keep the platters loaded with sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples and pancakes (buckwheat and regular), and there will be juice and coffee to drink. The cost is $6.
STEAM Symposium
The arts have hijacked STEM -- that's the acronym for science, technology, engineering and math. Those topics seem to be the opposite of the humanities, of which the arts traditionally have been a solid part, right? However, Art has sneaked into STEM, inserting itself between the E and the M as it claims relationships to math, engineering and the like.
They will explain all about it for you at a "STEAM Symposium," from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New College Institute. The event is for teachers, students and supporters who are interested in how the arts can be integrated into STEM. To RSVP, call Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605.
Riddles answers
- Noon
- Tomorrow
- Today is Jan. 1, and his birthday is on Dec. 31.
Holiday activities guide
» WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The name "Chrismons" is a contraction of "Christ" and "monograms." Chrismons are white-and-gold Christmas-tree ornaments that have specific symbolic meanings.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is a harvest moon?
