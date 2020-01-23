TODAY’S WORD is ascribe. Example: The graffiti on the bathroom wall has been ascribed to Hunter, because several of the sketches are done in his characteristic style.
THURSDAY’S WORD was adage. It means a short proverb or saying. Example: Our previous pastor was really funny and down-to-earth, but the new one just seems to repeat adage after adage.
Snow?
Finally, the area may be looking at a little bit of snow ... depending on whom you consult. The Weather Channel is indicating snow for Thursday of next week, but it doesn’t look like the stuff would stick around much, because the nighttime low is estimated at 32 degrees. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service’s forecast only goes for seven days, stopping at Wednesday.
Dolly Parton
The Martinsville Library will celebrate country singer Dolly Parton’s 74th birthday on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to noon, she will be the theme of Storytime and crafts, and of course birthday cake will be served. Children and their parents and caretakers are invited.
The party is sponsored jointly by the library, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and Smart Beginnings Martinsville-Henry County.
Parton runs Imagination Library, a book-gifting program that mails free books to children each month from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income. More than 1 million books are mailed each month.
Speaking of singing ...
The Smith River Singers will have their first rehearsal of their new season at 7 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Martinsville. All interested singers are invited to join them. Arrive at 6:30 for the registration and distribution of music.
Breakfasts
Breakfast buffets will be served tomorrow in two communities: Horsepasture, at the fire department, at 6-10 a.m. for $7; and Rangeley, at the Ruritan Club, at 6-9:30 a.m., for $7 (and $3 for kids).
Free community meals
Two area churches will host free community lunches Saturday.
- Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church will serve lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church is at 601 Third St., Martinsville.
- Stanleytown United Methodist Church, 24 Maplewood Ave., Stanleytown, will serve its monthly Neighbors Eating Together meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The NET meals can be considered a part “of the life of the church, which meets on Saturday,” just as valuable as the Sunday service, Pastor David Westmoreland said in a 2017 Bulletin interview.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 2017, Forbes estimated the net worth of J.K. Rowling to be around $650 million. However, in 2016, The New York Times estimated her net worth at $1.2 billion after taxes, according to Business Insider.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What does Business Insider list as the “standard authors royalty cut”?
