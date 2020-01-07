TODAY’S WORD is sastrugi. Example: It doesn't happen often in Fred's yard, but every few years he enjoys looking at a great sastrugi and captures the scene in photographs.
TUESDAY’S WORD was loquacious. It means talkative. Example: "My dad is loquacious and wry and thinks he's the smartest person in the room." (Source: Scaachi Koul in "How Do I Say This?," on podcast "This American Life," Dec. 29)
Community calendars
The Rangeley Ruritan Community Calendars have arrived. To get one or pick up from a previous order, see any club member. The cost is $4.
Painting for all ages
No need in scrambling for a babysitter for this painting class: On Saturday, you can take a painting class from Karen Conner, and your child can take one from Charles Hill at the same time and location -- for less than you'd probably pay a babysitter.
At 2 p.m., both artists will teach at Studio 107. Conner's artist friend, Karen Eggleston, who has studio space there, announced on Facebook that the cost is $25, and the children's class is $15. "My focus is on learning the basics of using brushes, mixing and seeing colors, creating shapes and forms and composing the picture," Hill said.
'Faith and Modern Medicine: Part Deux'
PUBlic Theology, held at Mountain Valley Brewing at 4220 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will host a discussion this evening about faith and modern medicine. Last year's conversation on the same topic was compelling, organizers say, making them want to take on the theme again. Folks generally start arriving to eat and socialize around 6, and the hour-long conversation will start at 7.
Invasive critters
From cane toads to quagga mussels, invasive species wreak havoc on ecosystems. At 6 p.m. Thursday at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, VMNH Administrator of Science Ben Williams will talk about several different invasive species -- including a few we have right here in Virginia -- and explain how they came to arrive in their new homes and why they pose a threat. His talk is titled "Place Invaders: Invasive species and the damage they cause."
The game of bridge
Folks play bridge some Wednesday mornings at 10 -- including this one -- at the Patrick County Library in Stuart. All skill levels are welcome, and new players are invited.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Patrick Henry lived in Henry County from 1779 to 1784. A 10-foot granite marker off Old Liberty Drive in Axton, erected by Daughters of the American Revolution in 1922, marks the spot of his homesite.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A Civil War Trails Marker across from the former county courthouse tells the story of one of the last engagements of the Civil War in Virginia -- right there in what is now uptown Martinsville. What date did that happen?
