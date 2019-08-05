TODAY’S WORD is woke (in the modern slang). Example: “Lyft has risen to prominence — including raising billions of dollars by going public this year — in large part by touting a ‘woke’ image.” (Source: “How Lyft lost the trust of #DeleteUber women who thought it was ‘woke’” by Faiz Siddiqui, The Washington Post, Aug. 2)
MONDAY’S WORD was misogyny. It means dislike of, contempt for or ingrained prejudice against women. Example: “Had Mr. Hefner been a forward-thinking voice for sexual liberation and free speech, or a creepy old lech who fostered a culture of misogyny?” (Source: “Will the Millennials Save Playboy?” by Jessica Bennett, Aug. 2, The New York Times)
Mad math
A math equation has been stirring up a national debate lately. Solve it, then see below for the answer — and the reason for the conflict: 8 ÷ 2(2+2) = ?
Memory foam
“I finally did it,” said Collinsville native Larry Lackey, who lives in Concord, N.C. “I bought a pair of shoes with memory foam insoles. No more forgetting why I walked into the kitchen!”
Watermelon Bash
There will be some cool, juicy fun at Kingdom Point Church on Friday evening.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the church will host “Watermelon Bash,” which promises the 3 Fs of church socials — food, fun and fellowship — and activities such as a seed-spitting contest. Kingdom Point Church is located at 352 Lee Ford Camp Road in Ridgeway.
Mad math answer
The equation 8 ÷ 2(2+2) = ? has two possible answers: 16 or 1, depending on the order you carried out operations. If you go 8 divided by 2 equals 4, then 4 times 2 plus 2, you get 16. On the other hand, if you go 8 divided by the result of two times the answer of 2 plus 2 (or 8), you final answer is 1.
The way you came about your answer may seem entirely correct to you — in fact, as the only correct method. However, as Steven Strogatz writes in The New York Times (“That Vexing Math Equation? Here’s an Addition,” Aug. 5, 2019), both methods are correct.
The explanation is far too wordy for The Stroller, but Strogatz said an earlier reader of the topic had summed it up this way:
“So the problem, as posed, mixes elementary school notation with high school notation in a way that doesn’t make sense. People who remember their elementary school math will say the answer is 16. People who remember their algebra are more likely to answer 1.”
» MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Viscose rayon is a common fabric that is made with chemically reshaped bamboo cellulose.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: About 75 % of all polluting emissions coming from the process of turning bamboo into fabric occur in what form?