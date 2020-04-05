TODAY’S WORD is either who or whom (we are looking at word pairs that are confused easily). Example: Carl brought _____ to the swap meet last Thursday?
SUNDAY’S WORD was hung (as opposed to hanged). "Hung" is the past form of the verb "to hang" -- most of the time. There is just one notable exception: When it comes to executing a criminal for a crime, the past tense of "to hang" is "hanged." Example: Granny hung Ellie's teddy bear on the laundry line while she was hanging laundry to dry.
#MomentOfZenMonday
Today, Piedmont Arts invites you to share on social media images and videos of artwork from around the world that offer viewers a moment of Zen. Add the hashtag #MomentofZenMonday to your post so that Piedmont Arts and others participating can see, and look up that hashtag to see what others are enjoying in Zen-flavored art today.
Archaeologist's tool kit
"It might surprise you to learn fossils can be found a lot of places on the planet," said Adam Pritchard, the Virginia Museum of Natural History's assistant curator of paleontology, in "Tales of Ancient Life, Episode 2" on the VMNH's Facebook page.
The many different kinds of fossils that can be found range from dinosaurs to small animals to plants, he said, and each kind of fossil requires a different approach and tool kit.
Preparing for a paleontology field exposition is a lot like getting ready for a long outdoor hiking trip under hot sun, he said.
A dental tool may be used to chip away dirt and rock close to the fossil. Before digging out a fossil, it's common to pour a special kind of glue over it, to keep all the pieces together when the fossil is picked up. Then a fossil is wrapped, such as in toilet paper, to keep it safe, he said.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Richard Pryor (1940-2005) was named by Comedy Central is the top stand-up comic of all time in its list of 100 top stand-up comedies. Many of his stand-up routines have been recorded and broadcast. As in actor, he starred mostly in comedies, such as "Silver Streak" in 1976, but also some drama and action films. He collaborated frequently with Gene Wilder and Paul Mooney. He has won one Emmy Award, five Grammy Awards and many other honors, including the first Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
He is known for having said, "There's a thin line between to laugh with and to laugh at;" "I never met anybody who said when they were a kid, 'I wanna grow up and be a critic;' and "I believe the ability to think is blessed. If you can think about a situation, you can deal with it. The struggle is to keep your head clear enough to think.'"
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where, and under what unusual circumstances, did Richard Pryor grow up?
