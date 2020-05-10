TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word cide or cise. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: "Don't run with scissors, Jeremy, or you'll fall down and stab and kill yourself!'" the boy's mother shouted.
SUNDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word homo. It means same. Some English words formed with it are homophone, homogeneous, homosexual, homogenize and homonym (a word that sounds the same as another word but has a different meaning). Example: Writing properly and correctly always was important to Bradley, which is why his difficulty with homonyms flustered him so much.
Grackles and crows
Spring is the time of babies, and the skies are alive now with fledglings just learning to fly. This week in The Stroller's yard, and probably yours, baby crows and common grackles are making their initial flights.
American crows are about 16 to 21 inches long and can weight almost 1 1/2 pounds. They are glossy black with stocky bodies, and their sound is a hoarse caw.
The common grackle is about 11 to 13 inches long and weighs a little less than 4 ounces. It's a sleek bird with an iridescent greenish-black head and bronzy body.They make squeaky chirps.
The baby crows seem to be about a week ahead of the baby grackles. A family of young crows is flying around bushes in the side yard, generally keeping about 6 to 10 feet above ground. Sometimes they fly across the road, all in a group, then return to their bushes.
Meanwhile, a nest of common grackles can be heard in the tree across the driveway from the crows. It's only a guess that they are common grackles up there, but a pretty good one, because of the adult grackles flying in and out, and the sounds of chirps from the nest.
Today's chuckle
Quarantine Diary:
Day 1: I have stocked up on enough non-perishable food and supplies to last at least a month, not to mention enough toilet paper to carry me through Christmas, so I can remain in isolation as long as needed to ride out this pandemic.
Day 1, two hours later: I am in the supermarket because I wanted a Snickers.
SUNDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Carson Podcast is a podcast in which host Mark Malkoff talks with guests about legendary talk show host Johnny Carson. Guests include stand-up comics who debuted on the "Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," people who worked on the show, frequent guests, and top entertainers who were influenced by Carson. It has more than 100 episodes available on iTunes or on www.CarsonPodcast.com. New ones come out every Thursday.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the name of Johnny Carson's sidekick? This man served in that role on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starting Johnny Carson from 1962 to 1992." He also hosted "Star Search" and "TV's Bloopers & Practical Jokes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.