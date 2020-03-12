TODAY’S PHRASE in our current look at slang of the day, is jelly. Example: Cherika is so jelly of Catelyn’s new shoes it’s not even funny.
THURSDAY’S WORD was shook(slang version). It means unnerved or shaken up. Example: Aw, man, I’m still shook by that close call with an accident at that intersection.
Motorcycle raffle
Clifford Smith is undergoing treatments for cancer, and his friends are supporting him in varied ways. One of them is through raising money by raffling off Smith’s 2008 Harley Davidson Street Bob, which can be seen at T.R.A.S.H. Ministries, 4355 Virginia Ave., Collinsville. This gleaming, chrome-and-blue bike has an oil cooler, a Screaming Eagle tuner and is set up for a passenger. To get tickets, see members and friends of T.R.A.S.H. Ministries or email T.R.A.S.H. Pastor Mike Price at 4mikeprice@gmail.com.
The raffle will be on July 18 at Red and Mae’s, 82 Saddleridge Road, Bassett, and you do not have to be present to win.
Gardening season begins
In this area, the gardening season’s non-official kickoff seems to be the Patrick County Master Gardeners’ yearly Garden Symposium. This year’s event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolds Homestead.
It’s a great time for gardeners, who get classes on unique and helpful topics; the chance to browse and shop with a variety of garden-related vendors; and are fed a never-ending supply of lunch and snacks.
The topics will include identification of the elements in your garden’s ecosystem, what weeds can tell you about your soil conditions and interesting plants to consider for gardens .
Registration is $35. Forms are available at the Reynolds Homestead, the Patrick County Extension Office and the Cultural Arts Center in Stuart or Saturday at the event.
Today's chuckle
A man and a woman were having a romantic dinner at the fanciest restaurant in Martinsville.
The waitress noticed that the man started slumping in his chair. She kept with her duties, then turned around to look again, and he was definitely sliding ... sliding ... sliding down. Meanwhile, the woman remained calm, looking unconcerned.
The man slipped completely under the table, while the woman continued to appear to enjoy her supper.
“Pardon me, ma’am,” the waitress said, “but I believe your husband just slid under the table.”
“No he didn’t,” the woman replied. “My husband just walked through the door.”
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Fairy stones are unusual mineral formations found in Patrick County. They are staurolite crystals, formed 7 miles underground and brought up as mountains began to rise. The crystals form into tiny bricks that, when under pressure, twist into 60-degree or 90-degree angles, forming crosses.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name four other places on the planet where fairy stones are found.
