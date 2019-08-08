TODAY’S WORD is rankle. Example: Though she should have been grateful her husband warned her that her outfit was not flattering in plenty of time to change again for the party, Sherry felt rankled.
THURSDAY'S WORD is enzyme. It means a substance produced by a living organism that acts as a catalyst to bring about a specific biochemical reaction. Example: “Enzymes that cause these undesirable changes are destroyed during heat processing of foods.” (Source: “Food Preservation Canning Vocabulary” by William C. Morris, the University of Tennessee Extension service.)
Give me some sugar
While handling business in Patrick County one night this week, The Stroller ran to the Walmart to pick up some sacks of sugar to use in canning. Alas, the sugar shelves were nearly empty, with only a few of the smallest and two 25-pound bags remaining. Did everyone decide to make jam on the same day ... or did it run out in coincidence with the corn crop coming in ... or what? Friends in Martinsville reported seeing the same phenomenon in their stores.
Guys who know how to party
The good-looking young guys party differently in Patrick County as their uptown counterparts would in the city. After the surprise in the sugar aisle, The Stroller headed over to the canning-jars section to get some lids, where a group of handsome young fellows was gathered. They all were cheerful, chatty and noisy, and at least a couple of them looked liked they already had put back a few beers.
The cucumbers were in, they said, and they were going to make pickles. The guys took advantage to ask an old pro what they would need. They already had their jars, pickling spices and vinegar, plus an extra pack of lids. The Stroller told them they wouldn't need extra lids, because the jars in the package had their own lids. But they would need some sugar -- and they better had hurry over to the sugar aisle before it was too late.
THURSDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: High-acid foods can be preserved by boiling jars for between 10 to 25 minutes in hot water, but the 212 degrees in boiling water is not hot enough to kill the dangerous organisms that can live in low-acid foods. So they must be processed for nearly three times as long in a pressure cooker, which can cook with temperatures much higher than boiling point. Most fruits have enough of an acid level to be able to be processed safely in a boiling water bath, and vegetables tend to require longer processing in the higher temperatures of a pressure cooker. Fruits with pH values near or above 4.6 must have acid (such as lemon juice) added to bring pH to 4.6 or below for the boiling water method. They include figs, papaya and tomatoes. Vegetables which are pickled (preserved in vinegar) may be preserved with the boiling water bath method, because the vinegar adjust the pH level accordingly.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why is "7" a significant number in home canning?