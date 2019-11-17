TODAY’S WORD is malinger. Example: "There will be no malingering in Sunday school," said Beatrice, with a steely glint in her eye.
SUNDAY’S WORD was cohort. It means a group of people banded together or treated as a group. Example: “Actual final accreditation will happen by the time your first cohort will finish the process.” (Source: Patrick Henry Community College President Angeline Godwin, talking to the Martinsville Bulletin for today's story on PHCC's new physical therapist assistant program.)
Faerie Kingdom Escape Room
Escape rooms are the latest craze in entertainment, and they've come to Martinsville, thanks to the library. There, program director Leandio Gravely has set up escape rooms, in which basically people have about an hour to solve a mystery using a series of questions and clues.
Next in Martinsville to take on the escape room is Piedmont Arts. This escape room was created by a group of local teenagers. One was on Saturday and another one will be this coming Saturday, with the theme "Faerie Kingdom." It's a 30-minute challenge requiring teammates to answer questions and riddles with the help of clues disbursed throughout the room. Sessions will be at 2-3:30 p.m. Registration is required; visit www.PiedmontArts.org.
Barn quilts
Lisa Martin of the Reynolds Homestead has been teaching classes in making barn quilts at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. For the first time, she's coming to Martinsville to teach the popular style of rural art.
Martin will lead the class "Artspiration: Barn Quilt Painting" at 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at Piedmont Arts. Each person who takes the class will be able to choose one of six designs. The cost is $40, which covers all supplies.
Coats for kids
Debra Buchanan and One-Hour Martinizing's annual coat drive for kids (now in its 24th year) is still going on. You've got through Nov. 30 to take new or gently used coats to the Hollywood Cinema or One-Hour Martinizing on Rives Road. They will be cleaned and distributed to children and teenagers who could use them.
Chuckles
- My wife is always complaining that I have no sense of direction. So I packed up my stuff and right.
- What do you call a fat pumpkin? A plumpkin.
- I had a hen who could count her own eggs. She was a mathemachicken.
- What lights up a soccer stadium? A soccer match.
- Knock knock. - Who's there? - Kanga. - Kanga who? - Actually, it's kangaroo.
- Did you know the first french fries weren't actually cooked in France? They were cooked in Greece.
- Who was the smallest person in the Bible? Knee-high-Miah.
» SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Cats can make about 100 different sounds -- far more than dogs' 10.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why does legend say cats have nine lives?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.