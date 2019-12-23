TODAY’S WORD is ruse. Example: "When one doorman caught on to my ruse, I started bribing them to keep the arrangement going." (Source: "I Lost My Life To Airbnb" by Rebecca Holland, March 18, Narratively)
MONDAY’S WORD was saccharine. It means ingratiatingly or affectedly agreeable or friendly. Example: That ending where the guy and his long-lost love kiss under the Christmas lights in almost every Hallmark movie is a bit too saccharine for our tastes.
'The Price Is Right'
The classic TV game show "The Price Is Right" is coming to Greensboro, N.C. -- and tickets range from $197 to $293. People who are in the audience will have chances at being called to "Come on down" to play games, such as Cliffhanger and the Big Wheel. Random names will be drawn throughout the event for door prizes, too.
Daytime Emmy Award-winning presenter Todd Newton will be the host.
"The Price Is Right" will be presented at 8 p.m. April 24 at the new Steve Tanger Center for the Arts, which will open this spring in downtown Greensboro.
Jingle for Jesus
This morning's jingling won't only be on a one-horse open sleigh but also in the name of Jesus -- during a 5K run through Bassett. "Jingle for Jesus" is a 3.1-mile run this morning, starting and ending at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, at 120 Bassett Heights Road. It's too late to register, but if you're in Bassett, you'll see the runners pass by.
Bingo
This time next week you could be trying your luck with a bingo fundraiser in Fieldale.
The Fieldale Heritage Festival committee will host a 31 Bingo fundraiser at 6-9 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Funds raised will help support the Fieldale Recreation Center.
Day after Christmas
We can guess what you'll be doing tomorrow. The day after Christmas, however, may be a little more up in the air for you. A lot of folks will have time off work or school, without having much they have to do.
There are a couple of things going on in Axton. First, Mountain Valley Artisan Barn will host kids all day for "Kids Craft Day." You can drop the kids off between 7:30 and 8 a.m. and pick them up at 5:45 p.m. (talk about hitting the after-Christmas sales in peace). The kids will get plenty of crafts and projects to do, plus be served two meals and a snack. The cost is $30; call or text 286-220-6591 for more information and to register.
Next, at 5 p.m. Thursday, Mountain Valley Brewing will host "Small Bite Pot Luck." Everyone's invited to bring an appetizer and sample what everyone else has.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Before he was the proclaimed "King of Pop" a 12-year-old Michael Jackson and his four brothers -- the Jackson Five -- pounded out a popped-up version of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” in 1970.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many gifts were given in total in the song "The Twelve Days of Christmas"?
