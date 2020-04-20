TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word "agere:" What does it mean, and what are some English words that have it? Example: Bernardo is an agent for the CIA, though people think he's an accountant for an airline.
MONDAY’S WORD was a choice between omnipotent or omnipresent. We like this choice before are compound words using as their prefix "omni," which is Latin for "all." That focuses understanding the difference on the second half. Omnipotent means having virtually unlimited power or influence. Omnipresent means in all places at all times. So the correct example: "The omnipotent leader at the meeting said he was the only person who could make the decision about reopening businesses as a part of recovering from the COVID-19 epidemic." However, in some cases such leaders feel omnipresent as well.
Quarantine humor
Many people are sending around jokes about how people are dealing with the stay-at-home orders. Here are some Nancy Philpott sent her friends:
- Remember wishing the weekend would last forever? Happy now?
- The cops just left. They said if I was going to walk around the house naked, I have to do it inside.
- And just like that, having a mask, rubber gloves, duct tape, plastic sheeting and rope in your trunk is okay.
- Unemployment application - job title: Burglar; reason for lay-off: Everyone is home.
- Until further notice, the days of the week are now called: Thisday, Thatday, Otherday, Someday, Yesterday, Today and Nextday.
- Me: Alexa, what's the weather this weekend? Alexa: Doesn't matter. You're not going anywhere.
- Quarantine has turned us all into dogs. We roam the house all day looking for food. We are told "no" if we get too close to strangers. We get really excited about car rides.
- I was so bored last night I called Jake from State Farm. He asked me what I was wearing.
Frost lines
After years of conservatively planting tender annuals the second week of May or after, The Stroller took the plunge this spring and planted them a few weeks ago, copying many people who take that month's head start on the growing season.
The Stroller dutifully covered flowers and tomato plants with pots and pans and sheets on nights that frost was forecast, but it was all for naught, when the most recent frost caught The Stroller unawares -- and killed nearly everything.
When do you plant your annuals?
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Imdb.com tells us that "Tarzan of the Apes" was made in 1918 -- you couldn't hear Tarzan call the elephants on screen in those days -- and the title role was played by Elmo Lincoln.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What famous comedian (ranked No. 6 in Comedy Central's list of the top 100 stand-up comedians) also is a renowned banjo player?
