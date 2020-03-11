TODAY’S PHRASE in our current look at slang of the day is shook. Example: Aw, man, I’m still shook by that close call with an accident at that intersection.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was spilling the tea (slang version). It means gossiping (and “tea” means gossip). Example: When Memaw and Miss Florence get to spilling the tea, ain’t no telling how long they’ll be at it.
Music and auction
The northern end of the county is where things will be happening on Saturday. It starts with music at 10 a.m. with the Pickers and Fiddlers Music Fest at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church. You can bring an instrument and join right in on the music or be part of the audience.
Afterward, try your luck and do some fun shopping with the quarter auction at the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department. The doors will open at noon, and the quarter auction will begin at 1 p.m. For $5 at the door you get two bidding paddles and a door-prize ticket. Extra door-prize tickets are $1 each or seven for $5. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle are $1 each or seven for $5. Make sure to bring plenty of quarters.
Deep thoughts
- We spend the first five years teaching our children to walk and talk, and the next 13 years telling them to be quiet and sit down.
- A reporter was asking a 103-year-old woman what the best thing about being 100 or older was. “No peer pressure,” she replied.
Togetherness
The birth of a baby can sure change the dynamics between a romantic, fun-loving couple. Tuesday’s 10 a.m. meeting of MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) at Grace Baptist Church in Stuart will investigate ways for couples to work on togetherness rather than focus on problems. It will show how to focus on relational “nowness” — being in the moment while knowing each other’s feelings and opinions — following advice proponed by best-selling writer, counselor and speaker Mike Foster. While the moms put their attention on these issues, their little ones will be cared for with free child care.
Barn quilts
Decorating the side of a barn, outbuilding or house with a large square board painted in some kind of quilt-square design is the hot new thing. That art is called the barn quilt, and this year classes are being offered all over Martinsville, Stuart and places in between. The latest class will be at 1 p.m. March 19, meaning the time to register is now. Lisa Martin of the Reynolds Homestead will teach at Piedmont Arts, and each participant will paint a 12-by-12-inch square board from six design options. All supplies will be provided, and the cost is $40. To register, call Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Before it was called Stuart, the town was called Taylorsville.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Like Wednesday’s, this comes courtesy of Paula Drady of the Patrick County Historical Society: What unusual mineral formations are found in Patrick County?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.