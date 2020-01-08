TODAY’S WORD is anorak. Example: Daggumit -- it's supposed to go up to 47 degrees today, and my wife still insists I have to wear my anorak.
TUESDAY’S WORD was sastrugi. It means parallel wave-like ridges caused by winds on the surface of hard snow. Example: It doesn’t happen often in Fred’s yard, but every few years he enjoys looking at a great sastrugi and captures the scene in photographs.
10,000 plucked out of thin air
We all are told we need to walk 10,000 steps a day – and many of us wear step-trackers to count. However, reports The Guardian in “Watch Your Step: Why the 10,000 daily goal is built on bad science” by David Cox (Sept. 3, 2018), that number might not mean anything.
It just comes from a Japanese ad campaign in the mid-1960s for Yamasa’s 10,000-step meter. Yamasa designed that to tap in on the wild popularity of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, Cox writes.
Professor David Bassett, head of kinesiology, recreation and sport studies at the University of Tennessee, was quoted in the article as saying “There wasn’t really any evidence for it. … They just felt” that it was a good number.
However, that arbitrary number caught on among health care organizations, under the basic idea that your health will be better if you walk a lot.
Spaghetti fundraiser
Supporters of the developing Willow Branch Sanctuary are cooking dinner for you. At 4-7 p.m. Saturday, you can get a spaghetti dinner at the Rotary Building in Stuart, 420 Woodland Drive. It includes options for both vegetarian and meat sauce, and the entree is accompanied by garlic bread, a salad and desserts.
Willow Branch Sanctuary is being created by Jean Grace and its board, Amber Agee, B.J. and Dee Noland and Paula Drady, on land in Patrick Springs. Its aim is to provide safe and loving home-like settings for senior animals -- horses at least 30 years old and cats and dogs at least 8 -- who have been abandoned and are not seen as adoptable, regardless of medical condition.
The meal and conversation with the sanctuary's founders are free, but donations will be accepted.
Family concert
Area families are invited to a concert by Jean Feldman at 5:30 p.m. today at Carlisle School, 300 Carlisle Road, Axton. Feldman is an early childhood education expert who will lead fun and educational songs said to enrich the minds of children. Admission is free.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A Civil War Trails Marker across from the former county courthouse tells the story of one of the last engagements of the Civil War in Virginia — right there in what is now uptown Martinsville. That battle happened on April 8, 1865.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The brigade of which Union colonel swept through Henry County on April 8, 1865?
