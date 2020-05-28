TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word ali, allo or alter. What does it mean, and what are some common English words that use it? Example: Clyde Hooker Jr. was known for his altruism in the arts and other aspects of the community.
THURSDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word spec, spect or spic. It means look. Some English words formed from it include specimen, specific, spectator, spectacle, aspect, speculate, inspect, respect, prospect, retrospective, introspective, expect and conspicuous. Example: Dr. Hart put on his spectacles to inspect the specimen, then speculated over its origin with the spectators from the medical school, who had been expecting something a little more exciting.
'Sweet Caroline'
This is the 50th anniversary of Neil Diamond's fun song "Sweet Caroline" -- you know, that one with the part that people love to sing or shout along with, "Sweet Caroline, ba ba ba. Things have never looked so good, so good, so good!"
Kenneth Partridge wrote about the song for Mental Floss in the Aug. 13 edition:
Amy Tobey had a job from 1998 to 2004 to pick out the music at Boston Red Sox games. She noticed that people really responded to "Sweet Caroline," and she developed a practice of playing it between the seventh and ninth innings if it looked like the Red Sox were going to win.
Diamond performed in Fenway Park (where the Red Sox are based) in 2013, five days after the Boston Marathon bombing, where three people died and 300 were injured. Afterward, downloads of "Sweet Caroline" increased by 597%, and he donated all the royalties from the song that week.
Other sports teams that play that song often include the Penn State Nittany Lions, Iowa State Cyclones and England's Castleford Tigers crew team and Oxford United Football Club.
Interestingly, the song was really about Diamond's first wife, Marsha -- but her two-syllable name didn't fit with the song, he told NBC's "Today" in 2014.
Take part in coverage
Here are some articles the Bulletin will be working on, and, if you have any involvement with these topics, we would love your input:
- Some people report seeing coyotes in uptown Martinsville. Have you seen any? Where? Describe your experiences.
- How are the deer in your area (and your gardens) this year? More or less than before? What are you noticing?
- Do you produce a podcast or know someone local who does?
Join in the conversations on these topics, which will lead to articles, by emailing holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com or calling 276-638-8801 extension 243.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The popular cardinal is the state bird for seven states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia and, of course, Virginia.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many states have a chicken as the state bird?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.