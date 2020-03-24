TODAY’S WORD is syphilis. Example: In Victorian novels it wasn't so uncommon for a protagonist or a philanderer to contract syphilis and become a public example or just suffer privately for his digressions, but in real life today, thanks to modern medicine, you don't hear about it too often. (This week we are looking at words that come from characters in literature or theater, and yes, this one does too.)
TUESDAY’S WORD was gargantuan. It means enormous, and it comes from the name "Gargantua," a voracious giant in a 1534 book by Rabelais. Example: Serenity’s packet of schoolwork was just about 10 or 20 pages, but her sister’s was a gargantuan pile of papers and booklets that she contemplated with dread.
Dancing for the Arts
Although, like everything else, Piedmont Arts' fundraising competition Dancing for the Arts has been postponed, and the dancers aren't even supposed to be practicing right now, the voting still can go on. Here's the latest tally of how the teams are doing, released Wednesday afternoon:
- Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd, 26.21%
- Katie Garrett and Rob King, 17.27%
- Brooke Holyfield and Brian Williams, 16.46%
- Ginger Gardner and Hasan Davis, 15.05%
- Lori Fox and Keith Ritchie, 13.68%
- Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg, 5.10%
- Sandy Strayer and Wayne Moore, 3.59%
- Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler, 2.64%
Brooms
The Reynolds Homestead shared this history on brooms: Brooms were especially important in the 1800s, to clean up wood chips, ashes, insects and dirt from around huge kitchen fireplaces. People often made their own brooms, out of "broom corn" (sorghum tassels) or "broom straw" and tied with twine. Brooms didn't last long, so people had to keep making them.
In 1810, New England farmer Levi Dickenson invented a foot-treadle machine, and a decade later, Shakers perfected their brooms, making them flatter and more strongly attached to the handle.
Annie Hylton of Patrick County years ago demonstrated how brooms were made, and her brooms still can be seen at the Homestead.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Jerry Seinfeld has said his show, "Seinfeld," was influenced by the 1950s "Abbot and Costello Show." "Seinfeld" ran from 1989 to 1998. Its scripts were written mostly by Seinfeld and Larry David. It led the Nielsen ratings in its sixth and ninth seasons, and from 1994 to 1998 either it or "ER" was the top show, and the other was the second.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which comedian had among his routines this line: "The child wanted chocolate cake for breakfast. How ridiculous!" Then the dad checked the cake ingredients: eggs, wheat and milk. So he gave the cake, and the children ended up singing: "Dad is great! Give us chocolate cake!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.