TODAY’S WORD is vermifuge. Example: "'Most of our ancestors from the Depression backwards were full of worms.' So then, poke sallet acted as a vermifuge ..." (Source: "How Did This Poisonous Plant Become One of the American South’s Most Long-Standing Staples?" by Abby Carney, Saveur, Feb. 6, 2018)
MONDAY’S WORD was magniloquent. It means using high-flown or bombastic language. Example: She loved going to her aunt’s church, because the magniloquent preacher always could get her inspired and excited.
'Poke salet'
You may have sung along or danced to "Polk Salad Annie" ("Polk salad Annie / The gators got you granny - Chomp, chomp, chomp / Everybody said it was a shame / Cause her mama was a-workin' on a chain gang / A wretched, spiteful, straight-razor totin' woman / Lord have mercy, pick a mess of it"), but have you eaten poke salad? Do you even know what it is?
"Poke salet" (yes, it has all these spellings we've used, and more) is a vegetable dish made from the leaves of pokeberry (Phytolacca americana), a perennial plant that, at this time of year, can be taller than you are, with vibrant maroon stems that curve gracefully at the ends with their rows of maroon berries, and oblong green leaves. The plant is poisonous, so the leaves have to be cooked three times to get rid of the toxins, according to Saveur (see Today's Word for full source). People say its taste is somewhat like a cross between spinach and asparagus.
Top singers of all time
Tony Joe White first sang "Polk Salad Annie," but you won't find him on Rolling Stone magazine's 2013 list of the "Top 100 Singers of All Time." Mary J. Blige came in at No. 100 on that list, and we'll look at the Top 10 on Wednesday. But meanwhile, here's a partial countdown: 35. Dusty Springfield; 34. Whitney Houston; 33. Steve Winwood; 32. Bono; 31. Howlin Wolf; 30. Prince; 29. Nina Simone; 28. Janis Joplin; 27. Hank Williams; 26. Jackie Wilson; 25. Michael Jackson; 24. Van Morrison; 23. David Bowie; 22. Etta James; 21. Johnny Cash; 20. Smokey Robinson; 19. Bob Marley; 18. Freddie Mercury; 17. Tina Turner; 16. Mick Jagger; 15. Robert Plant; 14. Al Green; 13. Roy Orbison; 12. Little Richard; 11. Paul McCartney.
» MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The lowest natural temperature ever recorded at ground level on Earth was -89.2 degrees Celsius, which is -128.6 degrees Fahrenheit.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the lowest body temperature at which an adult has been known to survive?
