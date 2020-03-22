TODAY’S WORD is pander. (This week we are looking at words that come from characters in literature or theater.) Example: The politician always is pandering to the base weaknesses of his constituents rather than looking for solutions that would improve society in the long run.
SUNDAY’S WORD was quixotic. It means foolishly impractical especially in the pursuit of ideals. Example: "Now, the wretched 'guardian' is himself deeply in love with the willful Margaret, and his Quixotic attempts to hasten her union with another man are mainly prompted by the feeling that it would be dishonourable for him to seek the hand of the wealthiest woman in England when he himself owes all he possesses to the generosity of her father." - The Speaker, 22 July 1899
Top 10 puppy names
How many Bellas are out there in our area? Probably loads of them (hello, Bella King of Stultz Road!) but just slightly fewer than there are of Lunas -- according to Trupanion, a health insurance company for pets.
From its database of more than 600,000 insured pets, Trupanion has compiled a list of the top 10 puppy names for 2020. Here they are:
- Luna
- Bella
- Charlie
- Cooper
- Lucy
- Daisy
- Max
- Rosie
- Teddy
- Molly
Take your temperature
Before you read this, you might be interested in taking your temperature. Go ahead -- we will wait.
And no, this has nothing to do with COVID-19.
The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the average human body temperature is not 98.6 degrees, as commonly believed, but actually a little bit lower -- closer to 97.5 degrees.
The 98. comes from an analysis 150 years ago by German physician who considered a million temperatures from 25,000 patients and came up with that number which everyone has been using since. However, at least two dozen modern studies have had different -- lower -- findings, the Wall Street Journal reports.
"People are taller, fatter and live longer, and we don't really understand why all those things have happened," the Journal quoted Julie Parsonnet, who specializes in infectious diseases and is a senior author of a paper on the topic, as saying. "Temperature is linked to all those things. The question is which is driving the others."
Her study analyzed 677,423 temperature from 189,338 people over 157 years.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Henny Youngman (1906-1998) was a comedian famous for his deliveries of the "one-liner," the most famous of which was "Take my wife -- please." He was delivering his signature style in routines of 15 to 20 minutes, short but full of punch, back in the days when the style was long, elaborate set-ups to funny anecdotes. He often punctuated his routines with violin-playing.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the comedian famous for the routine that a house is just a "a place for my stuff?"
