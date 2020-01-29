TODAY’S WORD is retrospect. In retrospect, Junior realized he should not have eaten an entire bag of spicy, fried corn chips.
TUESDAY’S WORD was teleprompter. It is a device used to project a speaker’s script onto a transparent panel in front of a television camera lens in such a way that the lens remains hidden from the camera. Example: If you pay careful attention to the TV news, sometimes you notice a news anchor’s eyes move from side to side as he or she reads the teleprompter — especially with the new reporters, who aren’t used to it yet.
Fundraiser for the Woods
The home of James and Mary “Inez” Woods on Sunset Drive in Bassett was destroyed by fire last week, and now their supporters are raising money to help them get back on their feet.
Jasmine Williams organized an online fundraiser for the couple. “Lifelong residents of Bassett, Va., these two are well known in the community for their love and service to others, especially Inez who has cared for and helped so many in the neighborhood over the years,” Jasmine wrote. “Now it’s our time to help them! Let’s show them the love they have always poured out to others.”
Inez is the primary caregiver for her husband, a military veteran.
The goal is $10,000, and as of Wednesday they were a quarter of the way there. If you would like to join in, go to gofundme.com and look up “Support James and Mary Woods after House Fire.”
Spaghetti dinners
Red and Maes restaurant in Bassett is having a fundraising spaghetti meal from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Cliff Smith. Spaghetti plates are $6.99 and include garlic bread and salad. Four dollars from every plate sold will help the Smith family with travel and lodging expenses as he gets treatment for Stage 3 colon cancer.
Teen Summit
A Teen Summit about dating violence (“Love Shouldn’t Hurt”) will be at 4-7 p.m. Feb. 13 at West Piedmont Development Center. Teenagers,preteens and parents are invited. The program is hosted by Southside Survivor Response Center, in time for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: On an organ, a set of 61 pipes is called a “rank.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Both trivia questions on this page are courtesy of Robert Chapman: “There are well over 50, busy, pipe organ companies and suppliers in the USA and Canada. One happens to be in Rocky Mount, Va. Every pipe organ is crafted for its specific new home. Trick question: what would be the most prominent component to the instruments sound?” And about that Rocky Mount company: “QLF Custom Designs (Quigley-Lively-Fulcher) makes all components for pipe organs both for Lively-Fulcher Organs and other companies: carved casings, consoles, windchests, pipes, virtually anything needed in the construction of a pipe organ.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.