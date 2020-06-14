TODAY’S WORD is squib. Example: Most of her classes were boring, but Christina loved her World History I class, mostly because of the way the professor peppered his lectures with hilarious commentary and delightful squibs.
SUNDAY’S WORD was bumfuzzle. It means being confused, perplexed or flustered to cause confusion. Example: Mildred could not get used to texting as a means of communication, mostly because she was absolutely bumfuzzled over the way spellcheck changed the words she was meaning to type.
Yucca's nicknames
Over a few days The Stroller has been talking about the unique yucca plant, whose spectacular flower stalks are in bloom now.
Joel Cannaday wrote in to say that many older people call the yucca plant "Devil's Shoestring" or "Graveyard Lily."
Baby birds
Little birds you see hopping about near the ground chirping probably aren't orphans. They are most likely young birds who have grown too big for the nest, so instead they are being cared for by their parents as they hop about, exploring and learning. Parent birds continue to bring food to their adolescents, as the young ones grow their feathers and learn to get their own food eventually.
It's against the law to take in baby birds or other wild animals. Only state licensed wildlife rehabilitators are allowed to do that. A big mistake made by people trying to raise baby birds is to feed them pieces of worms or other foods that we won't list here. What they need is a specialized baby bird formula, or if that's not available, cat food, which has been soaked in water.
The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries lists these wildlife rehabilitators for Roanoke County (because there aren't any closer to this area):
- John Garvin and Sabrina Leonard Garvin, 540-798-9836, birds, fawns, high risk rabies species, raptors, reptiles, small mammals, amphibians and waterfowl
- Cole Hartson, 540-330-6119, high risk rabies species, mammals, reptiles
- DeeDeeHarton, 540-330-6119, high risk rabies species, mammals, reptiles
- Denise Preuss, 540-774-6821, opossum and small mammals
- Tina Trudeau, 540-342-4890
There are others listed for Roanoke City; see
www.dgif.virginia.gov/wildlife/injured/rehabilitators/?fips=770 for a complete list.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Virginia has three state songs: Emeritus, "Carry Me Back to Old Virginia;" Popular, "Sweet Virginia Breeze" and Traditional: "Our Great Virginia." "Sweet Virginia Breeze" is a beach music song by Robbin Thompson and Steve Bassett, designated official in 2015. Some of its lyrics are: "He must have been thinking about me - when he planted that very first dogwood tree - It's where I want to be - livin' in the sweet Virginia breeze."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is Virginia's state snake?
