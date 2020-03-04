TODAY’S WORD is retweet (as slang). Example: Retweet, Jaxon.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was curve (in its slang usage). It means to ignore, avoid or sidestep someone's obvious expression of interest. The example sentence also includes the slang term "low key," which means quiet, or to treat with very little emphasis. Example: Keep this low key, Brittany, but Cassandra curved Tyler.
Text abbreviations
For these past couple of weeks in The Stroller, we've all been on our toes with modern talk by using current slang as the Words of the Day. Let's take things a step further by looking into various common abbreviations the peeps (that means friends) are using while they text one another:
- QOTD: Quote of the day
- OOTD: Outfit of the day
- TBF: To be frank
- FWIW: For what it’s worth
- RN: Right now
- TBH: To be honest
- IMO: In my opinion
- BRB: Be right back
- BTW: By the way
- HMU: Hit me up
- TTYL: Talk to you later
- LOL: Laugh out loud
- TBD: To be decided
- IDK: I don’t know
- TBA: To be announced
- IMHO: In my honest (or humble) opinion
Patrick County happenings
- A "Pop Up Farmers' Market" will be Friday at the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce office, starting at 9 a.m.
- At 2 p.m. Friday Reynolds Homestead will host dessert and coffee in an information session for the College for Older Adults. COA is a program for people ages 50 and older with workshops and classes in arts, crafts, fitness, health, history and aging, as well as trips, hiking, games and walking activities. The upcoming schedule will be announced, and anyone who signs up for classes gets $10 off the cost of registration.
- The Patrick County 4-H Share the Fun County Competition will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the auditorium of Patrick County High School. It will showcase the talents of students, in six categories.
March plans for June brides
Wedding bells are ringing in Bassett. The Heritage Conference and Event Center (1230 Oak Level Road, Bassett - former Bassett Country Club) will host the Southern Virginia Bridal and Event Showcase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14. Admission is $5. The event will feature vendors, prizes and more.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Though most Fast Track trade shows have gone off without a hitch, the one planned for 2005 had to be put off a week because of snow. That Fast Track was March 8-9, 2005, at the Commonwealth Centre (former Tultex). It had 116 exhibit spaces, all filled -- and a third of them were new to Fast Track. Kim Adkins then was the Chamber of Commerce president. The Bassett High School Jazz Band performed music for the VIP night, and a Stoneville, N.C., caterer provided the food.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How is the founding of Patrick County correlated to Henry County?
