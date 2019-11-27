TODAY’S WORD is purloin. Example: Charles went into the kitchen when no one was looking with the idea to purloin one of the turkey legs.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was ostentatious. It means outrageously overdone and flashy. Example: "I thought the food tasted pretty good, but her decorations were simply too ostentatious for me," Gwen said.
Gobble, gobble, gobble
Thursday our tradition is to sit down at a large table of extravagant meats and vegetables and (don't forget) pies for the traditional feast of Thanksgiving. We doubt the settlers and Native Americans would have eaten as well as we will.
Each of you has your own customs for this holiday. Some of you do this feast at more than one address on more than one day. That's all good. The idea is not just to eat too much and savor special dishes, it's to share our thanks with those whom we value.
Some of you travel for your feast, and some of you stay put, understanding that roads and terminals were just as restrictive as your belt buckle will be by Thursday night. Well, that's the way it is for The Stroller. You know how tight yours is. No shame here.
No matter what you endure and how you celebrate, have a very happy Thanksgiving.
Parade of traditions
One of the habits The Stroller developed at childhood was to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade while sniffing alluring aromas that wafted through the house. This parade has been important since Santa Claus's arrival on its final float took had special meaning. And "Miracle on 34th Street" (the original, please) made it even more wonderful.
The Stroller one year was blessed to attend the parade, rising very early on a cold morning and walking to a spot north of where Broadway bends toward Herald's Square, which is your TV setting. History suggested that the parade started at 9 and ended about noon, so it was puzzling when there weren't many in the crowd to watch when 9 a.m. came. Then it became clear: All those theatrical performances before the parade just delay the start, and the floats and bands and balloons didn't really arrive at our vantage point until about 10. And the parade moves haltingly because of those performances for TV.
Still, it's a great event and a lot of fun to watch on TV or in person.
Dark thought
Friday is Black Friday, the day of overdone focus on zealous holiday shopping. Its encroachment on Thanksgiving gives The Stroller heartburn.
» WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: According to BobVila.com (remember "This Old House"?), Americans at Thanksgiving consume 250 million pounds of potatoes. At about 80 cents per pound, that would be $200 million, compared to $96 million on seasoned bread crumbs (aka stuffing/dressing).
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade get its start? (HINT: It had nothing to do with the movie.)
