TODAY’S WORD is snurgle. Example: Even though Fluffy is 10 years old, she still snurgles when she's rolled into a comfortable ball or stretched out languorously next to one of her favorite humans.
TUESDAY’S WORD was harbinger. It means a person or thing that signals the approach of another. Example: Yesterday’s snow was a harbinger of winter, which doesn’t start officially until Dec. 21.
Barn cats
Whether you have a barn or just a caring heart, your help is needed with cats.
There's a colony of 25 kittens and grown cats who are used to people and need a place to live. Currently they are living near a local business, and the folks at that business, as well as several other women, are working to get those cats spayed or neutered -- and then moved to more suitable locations. They are beautiful cats and would do well living in any outbuilding. Just take one or as many as you want, not all 25 (unless you have enough space and desire).
Colonies of cats can grow large quickly if not brought under control by spaying and neutering. The SPCA invites people to take advantage of its low cost spay/neuter program to prevent unwanted kittens.
Christmas Open House
The Magna Vista Horticulture Department will host a Christmas Open House at 9 a.m. both Dec. 5 and Dec. 6, at the school. It will feature a variety of silk Christmas designs including wreaths, ornaments, swags, signs, centerpieces and other items at a variety of price points. Also for sale will be poinsettias wrapped in bows.
More Aunt Bee
Frances Bavier, the actress who played Aunt Bee in "The Andy Griffith Show," has been the topic of discussion lately in The Stroller and two newspaper columns. The writer of one of the columns, a police officer who knew her, posted his "My Word" column about her on social media.
A few people wrote replies to it, saying they remember, as kids, trick-or-treating at Bavier's house. The candy had run out, the housekeeper said, so the children were invited into the library. Bavier was sitting there behind a desk. She talked with them pleasantly and autographed a photograph for each one.
Holidays daze
- What special Thanksgiving traditions do you have? The Bulletin is interested, for an article on the topic. Please send responses to Stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
- The Bulletin is in the wrapping-up phase of its annual Holiday Activities Guide. If you haven't sent in your church's or group's event yet, send it now to Stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com. Look for it soon.
If you don't use email, you could send materials to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115, or just bring them by the office at 204 Broad St.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Spago,” the root word of “spaghetti,” is Italian for "string."
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the proper term for a group of kittens?
