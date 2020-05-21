TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word cur. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: When Jaxon lived in New York City for a few years after high school, he worked as a bike courier, running packets from one office to the other.
THURSDAY’S WORD is the Latin root word sent or sens. It means feel. Some English words formed with it include consent, dissent, dissension, sentiment, sentimental, sense, sensation, sensative and, of coures, sensory. Example: Margorie was rather plain as a young woman, but she became quite sensational once she hit her 60s and 70s.
A Rooster Walk replacement?
This would have been the weekend of Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival. Instead, that was one of many events cancelled due to the pandemic. However, the organizers of Rooster Walk have what they call "an evening of streamed goodness this Saturday as we celebrate what would've been the Rooster Walk 12 weekend with live sets from some of our favorite artists."
The bands will be performing at Pop's Farm, but respecting the law, no one else is allowed on the property. It starts at 5 p.m. as musicians Violet Bell, Travis Book (of the Infamous Stringdusters) and Nick MacDaniels (of BIG Something) stream their sets from whereever they are at the time. Then the music at Pop's Farm starts at 8 p.m., with Isaac Hadden Project & Friends playing a Grateful Dead set. At 10, Kendall Street Company, backed by the full "Lake Lights" package by 81 Productions, will perform on the Lake Stage.
Today's chuckle
From Ron Johnson, who lives south of Ridgeway: Remember “Click it or Ticket”? Morons hated seatbelts but it saved lives! Maybe we’ll start “Mask it or Casket” for the same reason?
Cheeseburger in Paradise
Ready to mingle? Piedmont Arts is hosting one of the area's first parties in months: Cheeseburger in Paradise. It's a garden party, to be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 12.
Donnie Fitzgerald Music will play live music. Margaritas and cheeseburgers will be served; dress is "island gear." Admission costs $20, and $10 for kids younger than 12. Drinks are by a cash bar. Virginia Mirror Co. is the sponsor.
» THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Though it's the most abundant wild bird in the world, we don't fault you if you've never heard of it: the Red-billed Quelea. They are in the weaver family and about the size of a sparrow. These cute, little brown-and-white birds have bright orangish-red beaks. They live in Africa, south of the Sahara, and a single colony of them can cover hundreds of acres. They live in groups of 2 million, and they fly so closely together they look like clouds of smoke from a distance. There are an estimated 1.3 billion in the world.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the honeyguide known for?
