TODAY’S WORD is the Greek root word dem. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way life is in 2020, and the question now is: Will things ever be the same?
SUNDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word cura. It means care. Some English words formed with it are cure, curator, curative and manicure (“man” means hand, so manicure is care of the hand). Example: Last Friday Bernice finally went zooming over to her favorite nail salon for the first manicure she’s had in many, many weeks.
An interesting toad
This super amount of rain may bring to your attention a little creature you don’t get too many opportunities to see — an eastern spadefoot (Scaphiopus holbrookii) toad. This brown toad, with areas of yellowish brown, usually lives underground. Lots of them come out after heavy rains to take advantage of shallow temporary ponds, where they breed.
The Virginia Museum of Natural History posted a photograph of this toad on its Facebook page. Associate Curator of Recent Invertebrates Dr. Kal Ivanov (who gave the information about cicadas in the recent Bulletin article) took a picture of an eastern spadefoot he had seen at the Mayo River State Park in North Carolina.
Toads, which have dry, bumpy skin, usually live on land and are easy to spot in yards and gardens. Frogs, which generally have moist, slimy skin, spend most of their lives in or near water.
Uptown mural
Since the Piedmont Arts building has been closed during the pandemic, its Facebook page is stepping in to fill a tiny bit of that void. Each day, it gives interesting information about art, such as this recent one:
“Celebrating the vibrant culture and heritage of the Fayette Street area, ‘June German Ball’ depicts one of the famed events, which were popular in the early part of the 20th century. June German Balls were a point of pride for the community and featured celebrated entertainers from the Jazz age like Jimmie Lunceford and His Dance Orchestra, who performed at the event in 1938. ‘June German Ball’ can be found in Fayette Square Pocket Park in Uptown.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The blue jay has the nickname “harvester bird” because of the way it stashes away nuts. Their habit of storing away nuts and then not getting them later is credited with spreading oak trees since the last glacial period.
The blue jay is known for its call of “Jay! Jay!” but also can imitate several hawk calls exactly. Most of their diet is acorns, nuts and seeds, though sometimes they eat beetles, caterpillars and grasshoppers. They’ve been seen eating eggs or nestlings, which bothers some people.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Do blue jays migrate?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.