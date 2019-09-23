TODAY’S WORD means bowyang. Example: Shantelle had the hardest time keeping her little son Tyler dressed neatly for church until she started using bowyangs under a shirt that was long enough to stay -- mostly -- tucked in.
MONDAY'S WORD was comeuppance. It means a fate or punishment someone deserves. Example: The boastful and arrogant football hero got his comeuppance when the glamorous cheerleader flatly turned him down in front of all his teammates, then turned around and made a beeline for a blushing member of the school band.
Masquerade sale
The hospital auxiliary will have a fundraising sale Thursday and Friday of Masquerade jewelry and accessories. Everything in the collection costs $5. The sale starts at 8 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday in Classroom No. 1 at the Sovah-Martinsville hospital.
'Frozen Jr.' auditions
As The Stroller has been around town during the past few days, talk of the "Frozen Jr." auditions kept coming up. Because everyone seems to be talking about it, here's the scoop: "Frozen Jr." is the first Patriot Players show just for kids. Although it's for a cast ages 5-18 and the show will only be about half the time of a normal Patriot Players show, the stage production will have all the bells and whistles all shows that the Patriot Players stage -- special effects, music and dramatic lighting, costumes and sets. Kids don't have to know how to act or sing to be in the show. Rehearsals basically are the equivalent of singing, dance and acting lessons for which you otherwise would pay hundreds of dollars.
Auditions will be a 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and again on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. Some of the people who get roles, but not all, will have to return between 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday for "callbacks." That's a process in which directors can narrow down which roles would be good for which actors, but it is not necessary for all roles.
Senior care information
Fayette Street Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 420 Fayette St., Martinsville, will have the presentation “SeniorCare: What’s Free and What’s Not” at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall. Teresa Fountain of the Southern Agency on Aging will be the presenter. Churches are asked to send at least two representatives to the session to get this information out to the members in the neighboring churches and to citizens in the community. The event is free and open to the public. For questions, contact Paulette Simington at 276-638-1425 or 276-403-5856
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Edwin Jarvis is the butler to the superheroes team Earth's Mightiest Heroes. That came about because he had been the butler for Tony Stark in Stark's family mansion before Stark became Iron Man, and he stayed on the job after Stark opened up his mansion to serve as team's headquarters.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the "official" name for the superhero who also is called "The Man of Steel?"
