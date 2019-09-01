TODAY'S WORD is valetudinarian. Example: "Paranoid about his health, this classic valetudinarian is really scared of dying alone and unloved. Toinette, always one step ahead of everyone else, masterminds his psychological cure with a plot that grows increasingly unhinged." (Source: "Review: Comedy for hypochondriacs: It’s A Noise Within’s ‘The Imaginary Invalid’" by Charles McNulty, Los Angeles Times, Oct. 17, 2016)
SUNDAY'S WORD was canicular. It means of or relating to the dog days. The dog days are named for the Dog Star, Sirius, part of the constellation Orion; Canicula is Sirius's Latin name. That star is visible between July through early September. Since that's a hot time, the dog days came to refer to hot weather. Example: "Maggie had from her window, seen her stepmother leave the house — at so unlikely an hour, three o'clock of a canicular August. ... It was the hottest day of the season ..." (Source: Henry James, The Golden Bowl, 1904)
Riddles (See answer below.)
1. What is it that no one wants, but no one wants to lose?
2. What loses a head in the morning but gains a head at night?
Getting dirty
Piedmont Arts is having fun with painting with its upcoming class "Drizzle and Drink: Gettin' Dirty," in which Alisha Bennett will teach the "Flip Cup Dirty Pour Method." We don't know what that entails, other than that the announcement says "no skill is required for acrylic paint pouring" and "smocks or old clothes encouraged." As usual, attendees may bring drinks, snacks or dinner to have during the class, which will be at 6-9 p.m. The cost is $40, with a $5 discount for members. Register at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221 by two days before the class. The date? We saved it for last because it's part of the fun: Friday the 13th.
Riddles answers
1. A lawsuit
2. A pillow
SUNDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: The American federal holiday Labor Day got its start in Canada in 1872 as a significant demonstration demanding rights for workers. Ten years later, it was observed in New York City, not as a holiday yet but as a parade of about 10,000 laborers who took off work unpaid to march through the city and partake in a concert and picnic as well as hear speeches. The idea of protection of workers was a big one, because back then the average American worked 12 hours a day, even all week long, and children as young as 5 and 6 years old worked in factories and mines. The first state to make Labor Day a holiday was Oregon in 1887; in June 1894 Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What year did the Adamson Act establish the 8-hour workday?
