TODAY’S WORD is precocious. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, honored by Time magazine as its 2019 Person of the Year, is a precocious 16-year-old.
FRIDAY’S WORD was exculpatory. It means to clear from alleged fault or guilt. The senator said evidence about whether the president violated his oath of office was purely exculpatory.
To gift or not to gift?
The Stroller came across a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com of 2,174 adults, aged 18 and older, about their holiday gifting habits.
Like first impressions, first gifts are of great importance, with 3 in 5 Americans (60%) believing the amount of thought that goes into gift-giving directly reflects how much time you put into the relationship. As in 9% percent of us -- 1 out of every 11 of you -- ends a relationship to avoid giving a gift.
When The Stroller got past that piece of information, some of the other info was enlighting. Nearly 60% of any gift purchased cost between $26 and $100, We guess all those new cars we see as gifts on TV raise up a lot of our spending totals.
But we also were sad about how impersonal some people want their gifts to be Nearly half the women survey and 30% of the men said they preferred to receive gift certificates/gift cards.
More than half the women still prefer to receive jewelry, and 6 out of 10 men want technology.
But clothes (49%) remain the No. 1 go-to gifts, followed by perfume/cologne (44%), technology (41%), tickets to an event (36%) and jewelry (31%)..
So we surmise that if most women want jewelry, most givers to women are failing.
Holiday movies
Our colleague Holly Kozelsky recently wrote about her recent first encounter with a Hallmark holiday movie. That's like revealing that at an advanced age you finally ate at McDonalds. Not that Holly is of an advanced age.
But Christmas movies are personal. The Stroller came across a list recently when a guy's top 10 didn't include "It's A Wonderful Life." For the Stroller, that classic is as much part of Christmas as a tree and eggnog (OK, maybe not eggnog -- yuk).
But it made us wonder: What holiday movies do you love? "White Christmas"? "Jingle All The Way"? One of those millions of movies about Santa -- either Claus or "Clause"?
So drop The Stroller a note and tell us: What is your favorite holiday movie?
» SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1897 Virginia O'Hanlon, 8, wrote a letter to the editor of New York’s Sun asking if there was a Santa Claus. The Newseum reports that veteran newsman Francis Pharcellus Church penned the unsigned editorial that carried that famous response. His words have appeared to some extent in dozens of languages in books, movies and other editorials, and on posters and stamps, the Newseum said.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was Time magazine's first person of the year?
