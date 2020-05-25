TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word liver or liber. What does it mean, and what are some common English words that use it? Example: Belinda, who was terrified of the heavy rains, thunder and lightning, prayed for deliverance from the flooding that was swallowing much of Bassett.
MONDAY’S WORD was the Greek root word dem. It means people. Some English words formed from it include epidemic, pandemic (across the groups of people) democracy, democratic and demagogue. Example: The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way life is in 2020, and the question now is: Will things ever be the same?
Earwigs
Each day the Virginia Museum of Natural History posts on Facebook photographs and interesting information about aspects of nature. Recently the topic was earwigs.
They get their name from the curious fact that their wings, once unfolded, look a bit like human ears.
Earwigs are about 3/4 of an inch long. Their bodies are silver and dark brown, with rounded pincers on one end and a red head with antennae on the other. Their pincers are more bark than bite: They generally only pinch when handled roughly, and those bites don’t break the skin.
Earwigs are native to Europe and Asia and have become an invasive pest since their 1920’s arrival to America.
They can do significant crop damage — unless aphids are there first. Earwigs prefer eating aphids over vegetation.
There are a few handy tricks to protect your plants from aphids (from gardening experience, not from the VMNH post):
» Coat vases of stems with petroleum jelly so they can’t climb up.
» Catch them in a trap of a closed bowl that has half olive oil and half soy sauce. In the lid make holes just big enough for them to crawl into.
» Lure them overnight into a dry trap that you’d slide them out of in the morning, into a bucket of soapy water: a 1-foot length of hose or bamboo or rolled-up newspapers.
Today’s chuckle
» What’s the difference between Noah’s Ark and Joan of Arc? One is made of wood, and the other is the Maid of Orleans.
» Do ya need an ark? I happen to Noah guy.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Some blue jays migrate south for the winter, and others winter in place. It’s not known why they haven’t settled into just one pattern or the other.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How old did the oldest known blue jay live?
